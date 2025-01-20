Alternative arts: The coolest artsy happenings through the rest of January

Welcome to the cool club…

There’s two weeks left to the end of January, but that doesn’t mean that the fun is disappearing any time soon. If you’re an arts-and-culture-crawler, this list is for you. Find here, all of the coolest alternative art happenings throughout the rest of the month to keep you busy into the new year.

Quoz Arts Fest

One of the city’s most beloved celebrations of art and culture is coming back for another electrifying season. Quoz Arts Fest is all about spotlighting the very best of the arts in the region, and the programme this year reflects just that with creativity, community and belonging being the primary themes. Set to run this weekend from Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26, 2025, the festival, in its 12th edition, has host of public art installations, exhibitions, live performances, workshops, conversations, creative pop-ups and a dedicated kids’ programme – a little something for everyone.

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Jan 25 and 26, 2025, @quozartsfest

La Niña Loves Art

This month, head over to La Niña, where the venue is hosting an exciting marriage of art and culinary excellence. This is a collaboration with Impeccable Imagination of the Sublime Nature of Being exhibition, as part of the restaurant’s La Niña Loves Art series. While you explore the exhibit, sample a taste of the La Niña Experience, an exclusive dining adventure priced at Dhs595 per person for the set menu, with an optional wine pairing available for Dhs245. The event will run until February 22 at ICD Brookfield – don’t miss out.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, until Feb 22, Dhs595 for food only, Tel: (0) 4 395 1300, @laninadubai

Reel Palestine

Reel Palestine film festival returns to Dubai’s Cinema Akil this week, running for 10 days from Friday, January 24, to February 2, 2025. The festival takes place at the same time as Quoz Arts Fest on January 25 and 26, so a trip to Alserkal Avenue is definitely worth it. Brought to you by resident alternative cinema champion Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, Reel Palestine is a celebration of Palestinian stories told for the silver screen and has been shining the spotlight on the hidden tales of the Palestinian people for over 11 seasons now. This year, we can expect a curated selection of feature films and documentaries, short films, Q&A sessions, workshops, and a souk. Discover more here.

Reel Palestine x Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Jan 24 to Feb 2, Tel: (0) 56 995 1225, @cinemaakil @reelpalestine

JLT’s Cinema Under the Stars

A weather appropriate and free artsy activity to do this month – Cinema Under the Stars is back in JLT and there is not time like the present. Every Saturday night at 7.30pm, until February 22, garb a blanket and some snacks to catch a movie on the massive outdoor screen in JLT. Movies on air include favourites including Moana, Ratatouille, Jumanji and Spider-man. Entrance is free with Premium tickets, including beanbag rental available for Dhs30. Simply register on the website to see the full listings and be part of the action: www.jlt.ae/whats-on/cinema-under-the-stars-2024.

Cinema Under the Stars, JLT, Sat, until Feb 22, 7.30pm

TODA this January

Theatre of Digital Art is taking you on a Jules Verne-inspired adventure, around the globe this month, with digital shows till the end of the month. Set sail on a family-friendly digital spectacle inspired by Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne. Van Gogh × Japan will take you through a mesmerising exploration of how Ukiyo-e influenced Van Gogh’s iconic style, surrounded by his masterpieces. Additionally, live performances and wellness experiences also await. For the full schedule, visit toda.ae.

@todadubai

Unconventional art workshops to learn fun new skills

You can book a number of fun, creative workshops for some alternative art like rattan weaving, perfume making, bukhour making and working with jasmonite, to name a few. It’s a great way to learn a new skill, do something different, get away from a screen perhaps. Perfume making workshops are a plenty in the city, with options at PARFUMERY, Atelier Perfumery and Oo La Lab, where you can also make bukhour. The Workshop hosts these and all the other’s mentioned above, along with the usual painting and embroidery stuff. You can follow this link to book yours.

