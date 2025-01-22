Great Italian food and stunning views…

Step inside this stunning new spot in the JW Marriott Marquis, Jewel of the Creek – Bella Bocca is bringing fresh, authentic Italian flavours with a side of gorgeous sweeping views of the city skyline and The Creek.

An easygoing, casual vibe, the restaurant is as true to it’s roots as it is traditional, and offers a relaxed, laidback dining experience where food takes centre stage. The name Bella Bocca translates to ‘beautiful mouth’, and the food is meant to reflect as such.

The menu has been curated by Chef Clive Micallef, the Cluster Director of Culinary at Marriott Marquis Dubai. Find every bit of Italy here, from wood-fired pizza to pasta, seafood and more. Sample iconic dishes like the frittura di calamari e gamberi to the classic cacio e pepe and some dessert to finish – the tiramisu and panna cotta alla vaniglia.

Ingredients are fine, fresh and artisanal, bringing a taste of every corner of Italy, and the menu is refreshed seasonally, with new and exciting options every time you visit. Try parmesan reggiano from Parma, caputo flour from Naples, and olive oil from Sicily.

The interiors feature inviting shades of red, with big, brown leather sofas and tasteful decor elements completing the relaxed vibe. Views of the beautiful Creek and the skyline, including a picture of the Burj Khalifa elevate the experience. They also have an outdoor seating area.

The restaurant is in soft opening to the public now – make a reservation and drop by for a hearty Italian meal – and will be having a grand opening soon. Don’t miss out.

Bella Bocca, JW Marriott Marquis, Jewel of the Creek, daily, 6pm to 11pm (closed on Mon), Tel: (0) 4 599 0391, @bellaboccadubai

