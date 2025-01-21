Eat your way to the end of a foodie January…

Dubai is all about good food, good mood, which is exactly why these fun, foodie happenings will keep you busy, full and happy to the end of the month. Take your pick.

The Kishmish Supper Club

Tales Through Taste is Iman Nazemi’s newest supper club series – with the very first night launching on January 31. The theme is Tachin Night, the guest list – 10 strangers coming together to share a beautiful, communal dining experience in Kishmish’s new kitchen space. Here, you’ll learn all about Iman’s background, travels and culinary heritage and sample a selection of Tahchin dishes that showcase her roots and blend the flavours of both her worlds. Guests can look forward to unique creations such as a traditional saffron-infused Tahchin topped with sautéed barberries, slivered almonds, and pistachios; a Zereshk hybrid version layered with chicken in a rich saffron-onion gravy; and a delightful fusion of Afghan and Persian influences with dishes like the meatball Maqlouba.

Tales Through Taste, Kishmish, Dar Wasl Mall, Fri, Jan 31, 7.30pm, Dhs195 per person, Tel: (0) 50 426 1663, @kishmishdubai

Kokoro’s handroll eating competition

You read that right – beloved sushi export and the UAE’s first cool-club handroll bar Kokoro is hosting it’s first ever handroll eating competition and this is your chance to cement your name in history. Participants will battle it out to see who can eat the most handrolls in two hours. With a participation fee of Dhs500, contestants not only enjoy all-you-can-eat handrolls but also get a chance to win Dhs3,000 worth of handrolls. With unlimited handrolls from a special menu inspired by Kokoro’s signature offerings, there’s no time like now. Spaces are on a first come, first serve basis, so hurry – bragging rights await.

Kokoro, Alserkal Avenue, Wed, Jan 22, 4pm to 6pm, fees at Dhs500, @kokoro.dxb

Beau’s nuggets and caviar

Some may be skeptical of this match – is it made in foodie heaven or entitlement hell? We had the fortune of sampling one of the boxes ourselves and we can confirm that it was indeed, a beautiful foodie marriage. Something as untouchable as caviar and something as accessible as chicken nuggets coming together may be a jarring proposition, but that’s what make it special. This special Beau box comes with nuggets, 30g of caviar of Maison Kaviari, crème fraîche and chives, A bit a of this, bit of that, bim-bam-boom and you have the perfect bite – fast food reimagined. Limited availability exclusively on Deliveroo and both restaurants from 7pm until sold out.

Beau, order on Deliveroo, @beaurestaurants

LPM’s Dry January menu

Globally renowned French Riviera-inspired restaurant La Petite Maison (LPM) is embracing Dry January this year with a new non-alcoholic cocktail menu in partnership with non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyres, for those taking ‘Une Petite Pause’ in January after a busy festive season. Available until January 31, the limited time menu includes non-alcoholic takes on LPM classics as well as innovative new creations. Think the best of LPM’s after-work drinks, but now in a non-boozy version. Forever on the hunt for a mocktail that hits the spot, this just might change the game.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, Gate Village 08, DIFC, Dubai, until Jan 31, Tel: (0) 4 439 0505, lpmrestaurants.com/dubai/

KFC’s chicken nuggets

In other news, KFC is also jumping on the chicken nugget train with a brand new launch – chicken nuggets and a selection of sauces. It’s a foolproof, fail-proof plan, really, because everyone loves a bit of these morsels of deep-fried happiness now and again. They’re calling them the Kentucky nuggets – charming – and serving them with dynamite sauce, BBQ sauce and Colonel’s signature sauce. You also have options for quantity, with seven pieces, ten pieces and some combo options. Fire up those orders.

@kfcarabia

City Social’s ice cream game

Some food and fun? City Social has you covered. Their ice cream game is what you need to order off the desert menu. Five white-coloured ice creams and one card to guess the flavours. The catch? Some of them may be less than pleasant. Taste the ice cream, guess the mystery flavour and conquer the surprise for…well, the validation and applause of your peers. It’s a fun little activity you can do with your gang at the end of your long and lavish dinner, and the loser can pay the bill for everyone – easy way to split.

City Social, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai, Mon to Wed, 6pm to 11pm, Fri, 6pm to 11.30pm, Sat, 7pm to 11.30pm, Sun, closed, Tel: (0) 4 402 2222, @citysocial_dubai

Images: Socials/Supplied