Heading to the Coldplay concert this week? Those of us who have tickets are all under a teeny tiny amount of stress figuring out the logisitics of how to get to the venue with your group of mates. If you’ve sprouted gray hairs trying to sort out bus timings, stops, parking and so on, hit the pause button, as Careem has come up with a solution to help you with your woes.

The Dubai-based app has just announced a commute making your journey to and from the concert stress-free through its Careem Everything App. It offers up an easy and reliable commute which is valid from January 9 to 15, 2025. This makes it easy for concert-goers to plan their commutes to and from the venues conveniently – whether in Abu Dhabi or traveling from Dubai.

You can even use Careem’s ‘Later’ booking option where you can schedule your rides in advance to secure your tip without any hassle.

If you want to save your cash, here are some discount codes you will be able to use:

Commuting between the Emirates, use the promocode COLD25 to save 25 per cent off two rides. You can save up to Dhs100 per ride. Within Abu Dhabi, concert goers can use promo code ADCP25 to save 25 per cent on four rides. You can save up to Dhs50 per ride. 8-Hour Concert Ride: Careem has introduced Concert Ride tailored just for concert-goers. You can book your ride for a flat rate of Dhs650 which will cover you for eight hours (and up to 340km). This eliminates your traffic stress, parking woes and of course, you don’t need to go chasing down a cab to take you home. Your captain will be there waiting for you to take you to the concert and back home, so all you have to do is just enjoy the show.

Download the Careem app on the App Store here and for Google Play here.

