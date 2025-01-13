In for 2025: fun zero per cent mocktails…

Here we are, once again, in the throes of Dry January. It’s a bit of an illusion – most people swear they’re steadfast to the cause, a vow renewed every time they can it and have a drink. The majority of people who actually do Dry January really just do Dry Every Month but the year is 2025 and the horizons are expanding. We have on the scene, expert mixology for non-alcoholic drinks, complete with premium ingredients and winning thought put behind them. Here are our picks.

Here are the best spots to visit to sample some fine dry drinks.

TVM @ The Fridge

Alserkal Avenue is now home to a – wait for it – alcohol-free bar. The Virgin Mary (TVM) Collective, the world’s leading alcohol-free bar group, has joined forces with live events hotspot, The Fridge, to bring TVM @ The Fridge. The avant-garde cocktail bar combines the original entertainment at The Fridge with the space of the TVM Collective for an exciting location where one can socialise and sample creative drinks – not mocktails because the options at TVM @ The Fridge aren’t just sugary replacements. The creative cocktails are crafted using a range of high-quality, 0 per cent volume ingredients along with botanicals and fresh fruit. Live music from The Fridge, including their renowned concert series, makes this location the perfect spot for post-work drinks, lunchtime fun or even private events.

TVM @ The Fridge, The Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 12pm to 9pm, @tvmatthefridge

BKRY

You can taste the love in these – that’s how carefully thought out they are. BKRY totes itself as an experimental bakespace, so their menu being actually experimental is essentially the bare minimum. They really came through with their drinks menu, with dynamic flavour profiles bursting with creativity and botanical goodness with depth of flavour and complexity. Every single drink is a winner, with profiles across all palates, from sweet to bitter to fruity and floral. Zero per cent ingredients that are also zero waste, keeping in line with the ethos of the brand, they depart from the snooze-seltzers and juice bases.

Bkry, Alserkal Avenue, Warehouse 76, Al Quoz, open daily 8am to 10pm, @bkry.space

KATA

The contemporary Japanese spot sits along the Dubai Mall Fountain promenade and is sure to offer stunning views of the spectacle as you dine and sip on some fantastic mocktails. KATA prides itself on investing in the creation of their drinks, rather than having them be just boring mixes of fruit juice and soda. Sample signature mocktails, beers, wines, and even champagnes! Some of the options include the Sendai Storm and the Red Lips & KATA Sips.

KATA, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12pm, Fri to Sun, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0)54 582 9933, @kata.ae

3Fils

This harbour-front restaurant is the perfect casual dining spot where you can kick back, relax with your tribe and tuck into Michelin-recommended sushi, ramen, burgers and more. It’s an independently owned, unflashy, unlicensed, super-casual, no-reservations joint that also happens to serve delicious food. The spot is unlicensed, hence their drinks are all non-alcoholic (the shikuwasa being my personal favourite) and paired with their delicious, inventive fare, the experience is made so much better. 3Fils is one of those no frills places you might want to go to on a casual night out.

3 Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.3pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

LPM

Globally renowned French Riviera-inspired restaurant La Petite Maison (LPM) is embracing Dry January this year with a new non-alcoholic cocktail menu in partnership with non-alcoholic spirits brand, Lyres, for those taking ‘Une Petite Pause’ in January after a busy festive season. Available from until January 31, the limited time menu includes non-alcoholic takes on LPM classics as well as innovative new creations. Think the best of LPM’s after-work drinks, but now in a non-boozy version.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, Gate Village 08, DIFC, Dubai, until Jan 31, Tel: (0) 4 439 0505, lpmrestaurants.com/dubai/

Khadak

A new mint from the Culinary Class of 2024, Khadak is the brainchild of Chef Naved Nasir, the captain of the ship that was the Dishoom brand for 15 years as it grew into a chain of beloved restaurants across the UK. Strictly non-alcoholic, it is the fantastical flying carpet that will take you across India, through some of the most significant food cities and legacy food shops in the country. The drinks are formulated to reflect that same ethos. Each drink is inspired by one of the characters of the Khadak story, real people you’ll meet on these streets, and feature a stunning profile of flavours across the board, with depth and complexity.

Khadak, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 558 3787, @khadak_ae

