Leave it to Natasha Sideris – the all-star entrepreneur and culinary visionary behind tashas Group – to figure out what we need before we do: a fancy canteen. Which is exactly what she’s done with NALA, now welcoming visitors in its soft opening to The Yard at Alserkal.

You can dine-in, choosing between a table indoors in the simple but welcoming canteen-style restaurant, or bask in the lovely sunshine on the tables outside at The Yard. Or if you’re in a rush, grab and go from the out-facing counter. Whether you eat in or take out, go between now and February 7, and you’ll get 50 per cent off the entire food and drink menu. All they ask in return is for honest feedback, as the restaurant gears up for its grand opening next month.

After recognising a gap in the market for flavourful dishes served fast – particularly in a city like Dubai where people are always on the go – Sideris conceived NALA as a spot where you can be in and out in 20 minutes should you wish, without compromising on what you’re eating. And did we mention it’s pet-friendly, with water bowls and a help-yourself jar of treats for your four-legged friend?

Adorned in a delicious ube shade, it’s all about crowd-pleasing dishes like all-day breakfast, nourishing salad bowls and crunchy patties heaped with homemade relish, designed to be in your hands within 12 minutes of ordering.

There’s all-day breakfast dishes served until 4pm, a collection of salad bowls, breads and a simple duo of pastas that can be customised as you like, and then a collection of desserts, with dishes priced between Dhs26 and Dhs62 (before the 50 per cent soft opening discount. Then there’s beverages, with all your coffee house classics served alongside fruity smoothies, innovative mocktails, and bubbly homemade sodas served in NALA branded cans.

New for NALA is also the retail aspect, so you can shop an array of salts, spices, pickles and sodas to recreate your favourite NALA dishes at home.

Coming soon

While this marks the first foray into the fast-casual market for Sideris and the tashas Group – behind Dubai’s beloved tashas cafes, the pretty-in-pink Flamingo Room, and beautiful beachside oasis, Bungalo34 – it isn’t the last. Sideris confirmed that the group are already actively looking for more sites for NALA, focusing on a licensed location that can also feature cool DJ sets and a mixology menu. We can’t wait…

NALA, The Yard, Alserkal Avenue, daily 9am to 10pm. @enjoynala