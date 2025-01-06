New faces, bigger drama, and more diamonds…

The much-anticipated third season of Dubai Bling is set to light up Netflix on Wednesday January 8, promising a dazzling mix of glamour, drama, and unexpected twists. If you thought the first two seasons were explosive, this season is here to raise the stakes – and the sass.

From fiery confrontations to emotional breakthroughs, Season 3 of Dubai Bling delivers the high-octane drama fans adore. Alongside returning favourites, this season will introduce three new cast members, here to shake up the dynamics. This season of Dubai Bling will see the arrival of entrepreneur Jwana Karim, whose unshakable confidence is bound to spark intrigue; media powerhouse Mahira Abdel Aziz, bringing her wit and charm to the group; and Saudi model Roz, a polarising personality who’s sure to keep viewers talking.

Season 2’s favourite – and most controversial faces – will be back too. So, expect to see plenty of drama, wit, and diamond-draped outfits from Mona Kattan, Kris Fade, Safa Siddiqui, Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Farhana Bodi and DJ Bliss

Here’s a sneak peek at the Season 3 trailer:

The Luxury, the loyalty, the leaks

If you’re not familiar with the series, let us introduce you to Dubai Bling: Set against Dubai’s breathtaking skyline, the series showcases Dubai’s dazzling opulence. Think, jaw-dropping fashion, haute parties, and sleek supercars.

Mark your calendars – on Wednesday January 8, Dubai Bling Season 3 promises to outshine the city lights with its captivating mix of heart, grit, and glamour.

Who’s excited?