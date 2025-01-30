A new luxury private lounge area is on the way…

Emirates has updated its advice for some passengers after closing its First Class check-in area.

The airline says the check-in area at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed until June.

This is to allow work on a new, luxury private lounge area that you will be able to arrive to in a chaffeur-driven car.

But until then, the airline told passengers using the service to use the First Class check-in desks 54-60 for flights to the USA.

For all other destinations, passengers should use desks 16-20.

In a statement, the airline said: “Until June 2025, the First Class check‑in area at Dubai International airport will be closed while we create a new and luxurious private lounge area.

The new First Class luxury lounge area will offer passengers the chance to arrive at DXB in a chauffeur-driven car.

Once there, they will be able to check in from a luxury private lounge.

The check-in team will then take your bags and serve you personally.

Earlier this week, Emirates added two destinations for its Airbus A350 routes.

This will make journeys to Indian cities Mumbai and Ahmedabad, serving five in total following journeys to Edinburgh, Kuwait and Bahrain.

It will depart Dubai at 1.15pm and arrive at 5.50pm, before leaving Mumbai for the return flight at 7.20pm and arriving at 5.50pm.

Those boarding the flight from Dubai to Ahmedabad will leave at 10.50pm and arrive at 2.55am the next day, before returning at 4.25am before arriving in Dubai at 6.15am.

Last year, What’s On took an exclusive look at the new A350.

On board, passengers will find stitched cream leather with mini-bars, with efficient Wi-Fi too.

Images: Supplied