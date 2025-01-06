It’s the last week of the Dubai Shopping Festival…

We were treated to lovely fireworks in Dubai over NYE at various spots and if you want more, Dubai is treating you to fireworks every night this week.

It’s the last week of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), and to celebrate, there will be plenty of shopping opportunities, entertainment, and food and beverage offerings. And you can find it all at Dubai Festival City.

Every night from Monday, January 6, until January 12, a firework display will take place at 9pm at Festival Bay as part of DSF Nights. The 9pm glittering display will be paired with the popular IMAGINE Show—a show that includes lasers, light, fire and water to tell remarkable, emotive stories. It has earned two Guinness World Records and it’s absolutely free for you to watch.

If you can’t stay out too late, there is an IMAGINE show at 6.30pm (sans the fireworks).

In addition to the fireworks in Dubai Festival City, there’s also plenty of entertainment on the main stage. There is a musical spectacular that showcases dance moves through the decades daily until the end of DSF, a performance from the Playhouse Theatre, DJ sessions, and much more.

Don’t forget the drone show at Bluewaters

Another star attraction of DSF is the incredible drone show at Bluewaters Island. If you’ve not caught it yet, this is your final chance, as the last show is on Sunday, January 12.

The DSF drone show lights up the skies at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR every day with not one, but two displays. You’ll be able to catch it at 8pm and 10pm until the end of the week. The 1,000 drones are now showcasing the second of two shows, illuminating each evening to tell stories of tradition and modernity through powerful visuals and innovative sounds.

For true fans of wow-worthy theatrics, a pyro-drones show will also take place on Saturday, January 11, as part of DSF’s closing weekend.

