Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 Festival is the first huge art festival of 2025 in the UAE, kicking off at the end of January, calling all art and culture lovers to the stunning city of Ras Al Khaimah.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the annual art festival will run from January 31 to February 28, 2025. It takes place at the iconic Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village – the last remaining pearling village.

Now in its 13th edition, the festival celebrates the theme of Memory and features thematic weekends, artistic activities, culinary experiences, guided tours, live performances, and art exhibitions.

Visitors can expect works of art of over 100 artists alongside an immersive program with discussions, interactive workshops, art and heritage tours, films, and authentic cultural experiences. It has been curated by the award-winning Alfio Tommasini, who invites you to explore how the past shapes the present and guides the future. In short, you will dive into a collection that will unlock personal memories.

What’s new?

A new addition to this year’s festival is Memory Lane where you can wander along Zone C to Ahmed bin Omran villa and soak in a curated collection of artworks from past festival winners.

Another standout feature includes the Garden of Self-Reflected Memory. The House of Light is a modern art conceptual house set amongst the ruins, reflecting the history and architecture of Al Jazeera Al Hamra.

For foodies

Foodies shouldn’t miss Belly of the Beast – an exclusive one-night-only South African culinary experience led by Chefs Anouchka Horn and Neil Swart. The tasting menu has been crafted from sustainable and seasonal ingredients. It takes place on March 1, 2025. Yes, this is after the actual festival ends, but if you’re heading on over to join this event, you can still enjoy the main outdoor artworks.

There’s also the return of the award-winning Antica Australis. Led by husband-and-wife team Paolo and Kelly Picarazzi, this popular dining experience is returning for a third time. Diners will get to indulge in their renowned Ciociarian dining experience all the way from Australia. Expect a unique five-course Italian/Emirati fusion menu using organic, locally sourced ingredients from the UAE. Need another reason to dine here? Antica Australis is recognized as one of Australia’s top ten regional restaurants.

For film buffs

Want to catch a movie under the stars? VOX Cinemas will be hosting a number of outdoor film screenings at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village. The open-air screenings feature a curated selection of films that blend captivating storytelling with the charm of this historic location, offering a truly unforgettable cinematic experience. The wonderful news is that it’s free to attend but will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

For visitors with pets

We love a pet-friendly event, and the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 Festival is welcoming pets from February 14 to 16, 2025. So, if you want your pet to enjoy those stunning RAK views, block this weekend out in your calendar.

For all the latest details, more information or to book tickets to the dining experiences, visit rakart.ae/2025-festival



