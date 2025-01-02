Sponsored: Art galleries, museums and more will make this a must-visit on the global cultural tourism scene…

Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island might already be established on the global tourism map as a must-visit destination for breathtaking beaches. But before the year is out, it will be Saadiyat Cultural District putting the island centre stage for both residents and visitors.

On track for completion this year, Saadiyat Cultural District builds on the foundations laid by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed. His pioneering spirit and vision to tell the stories of the UAE’s rich culture and journey through excavations and findings began in the 1950s, and then saw the establishment of the UAE’s first museum, the Al Ain Museum, in 1971. Now, under the leadership of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed’s legacy continues in Saadiyat Cultural District.

A destination for heritage, culture, and learning, Saadiyat Cultural District will house a diverse and engaging collection of museums and art spaces, all within walking distance of one another, and all coming together to create one of the world’s most unique cultural destinations. While the collection of cultural attractions will promote a diverse global cultural landscape, all will firmly shine the spotlight on regional heritage, too.

What’s already open

Saadiyat Cultural District’s current anchor of all things cultural is Louvre Abu Dhabi, which opened in 2017. Positioned as the first universal museum in the Arab world, to date it’s welcomed some 5 million visitors, and has become one of the most show-stopping architectural marvels in the region.

Nearby, visitors and residents can also experience the diverse musical offering at Berklee Abu Dhabi, where educational and performing arts programmes take place throughout the year; and Manarat Al Saadiyat (pictured above), a creative space that houses two major cultural events in the capital, Abu Dhabi Art and Culture Summit Abu Dhabi.

Coming soon

Construction of the remaining three attractions at Saadiyat Cultural District is nearing completion, and fast. By the end of this year, visitors will be able to embrace the legacy of the Founding Father and the UAE’s rich history at Zayed National Museum (pictured above); experience ever-changing exploration that will transcend the limits of their imagination at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi (read more here); and embark on a 13.8-billion-year journey through the story of our universe and our planet at the Natural History Museum.

