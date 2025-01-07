Sing along to the stars, under the stars…

Saadiyat Nights is back for a second season, bringing with it a string of globally-renowned talent to the shores of Saadiyat for an open-air concert series. A custom-built, open-air venue provides the stage for some of the most exciting – and diverse – international talents for a series of gigs from December 2024 until February 2025.

If you’re wondering who you’ll be able to see at this season of Saadiyat Nights, here are all the artists confirmed so far.

January 16: Michael Bublé

One of Canada’s most successful exports, Michael Bublé has spent the last 20 years bringing out a roster of sing-along pop songs. As well as mining a repertoire of old swing songs, made famous by the likes of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone and Van Morrison; he’s released a collection of his own tracks, resulting in 75 million records sold worldwide. When he makes his Abu Dhabi debut, fans can expect to hear some of Buble’s best-loved tracks, like Hollywood, It’s A Beautiful Day, and Feelin’ Good. Tickets start from Dhs295.

January 24: Leningrad

Popular Russian rockers Leningrad will add some more international flavour to the Saadiyat Nights line-up when they perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time on January 24. Leningrad are established as one of the most prominent and culturally significant acts to come out of Russia in decades. Made up of more than 14 musicians, the group’s back catalogue includes Kolshchik, Bolsche Nikovo, and Nikogo Ne Zhalko. Tickets start from Dhs200.

January 25: Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men, the American vocal harmony group and four-time Grammy Award winners, will take to the Saadiyat Nights stage on Saturday January 25. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. It will be the group’s second performance in the UAE within a year, with the group headlining at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in April. Tickets start from Dhs225.

February 1: Omar Khairat

For those looking forward to top regional talent, Egypt’s legendary composer Omar Khairat will perform a collection of his iconic symphonies on February 1. Expect symphonic brilliance with scores including Qadeyat Am Ahmad, Dameer Abla Hekmat, and Afwan Ayoha El Kanoun performed live. Tickets start from Dhs250.

February 15: Christina Aguilera

Global sensation Christina Aguilera, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in 17 years, will put her four-octave vocal range to a string of her best hits from the last two decades on Saturday February 15. Regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the American popstar will belt out renditions of her biggest hits including Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Beautiful. Tickets start from Dhs295.

February 22: Lionel Richie

Fans of soulful tunes and classic hits are in for an absolute treat, with four-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lionel Richie confirmed to perform at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights concert series on February 22. Known for a songbook of incredible hits such as Endless Love, Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long (All Night), and Three Times A Lady, Richie is the latest big-ticket artist to be announced for the three-month Saadiyat Nights concert series. As part of an illustrious career, the Hello star has also won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Say You, Say Me, and returns to the UAE capital for the first time since his 2016 performance. He most recently performed in neighbouring Dubai as part of a glittering New Year’s Eve spectacle at Atlantis, The Palm. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as Saadiyat Nights unveils the rest of what is sure to be a superstar line-up for its upcoming edition.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 2024 to February 2025, tickets from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights