Dubai Shopping Festival may have concluded earlier in January, but the shopping festival is offering one final chance for shoppers to enjoy a massive sale. In fact, it’s the biggest one of its 30th anniversary celebration, so don’t skip the mall visit this weekend.

‘How big’ you ask? Well, shoppers can enjoy massive savings up to 90 per cent on over 500 big brands at 2,000 stores. The sale will run from Friday, January 31 until February 2, 2025 across malls in Dubai.

In need of upgrading your wardrobe? Go indulge at some of the top renowned department stores, including Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, Galeries Lafayette, Lifestyle, Tchibo, X Pressions Style, and THAT.

Other popular stores on the list include All Saints, GANT, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Calvin Klein, Jacquemus, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Zimmermann, Michael Kors, Moschino, Tom Ford, OVS, and many more.

Fans of sportswear can also find incredible discounts at Puma, Nike, Adventure HQ, Under Armour, and more.

Want to add some bling or accessories to your attire? Head on over to Pure Gold, Fairuz Jewellery, EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi, Jawhara Jewellery, Coach, Birkenstock, Level Shoe District, Skechers, Nine West, Al Jaber Optical, etc

Beauty, skincare, and perfume lovers can also stock up on essentials from L’Occitane, Ajmal, Bath & Body Works, MAC, The Face Shop, FACES, Clinique, and more.

For little ones, stores such as Little Angels, Baby Shop, Claire’s, Cotton On Kids, Skechers Kids, Smart Baby, and many more are also offering discounts. Shopping for toys? Head to Toys R Us, LEGO, and Toys For Less.

You can also upgrade your home and save money by shopping at Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, The One, United Furniture, West Elm, Art of Living, and many more.

Lastly, thinking about upgrading your phone or gadgets? This is the perfect time to shop for them at Harman House, Samsonite, E City, Emax, and Jumbo.

PS. Wear those comfy shoes. Happy shopping!

