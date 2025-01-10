From laidback breakfast spots to romantic date nights, here’s where you can dine with your toes in the sand…

When the blissful winter weather is here, there’s nothing we love more than dining alfresco. And with the city’s endless stretches of glorious sand, beachfront restaurants are one of our go-to’s for outdoor dining in Dubai.

From sun-kissed breakfasts to romantic date nights, there’s something for all beach lovers.

Here are 31 of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai.

The Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco

If you’re looking for an ultra-romantic date spot to knock your previous efforts out of the park, then The Beach Bar & Grill at One & Only Royal Mirage should be high on your hit list. Now, with a renewed partnership with Argentine Chef Mauro Colagreco, the popular spot has an aesthetic inspired by the relaxed alfresco lifestyle of Argentina, and boasts a smart-casual setting on the Dubai Marina coastline. Guests can expect relaxed yet sophisticated interiors with a teakwood terrace, thick tabletops crafted from slabs of natural wood, sand-coloured suede furnishings, green and turquoise decor, and art deco accents. Pick a seat in the 72-seat indoor dining area, or out on the terrace for optimum beach views.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com.

The Beach House

No matter what time of the day you visit The Beach House, you’ll feel like you’re dining at a tropical resort, far from the bustle of Dubai. We love its setting, whitewashed decor and menu that makes you feel at home no matter where you’re from. Bag a beachfront table at the edge of the restaurant, and you’re guaranteed a good time – and a gorgeous view. The oversized glass brimming with calamari is a great way to kick off a lazy lunch.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, daily 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 567 8304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

Bungalo34

Located in one of the most up-and-coming residential areas, and as part of the incredible Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Bungalo34 is a love letter to the Greek Isles. They also serve breakfast which means you can head out to this picturesque venue to escape the city and enjoy a souffle omelette or the lobster benedict while you soak up the sun and sink your toes in the sand.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, daily 9am to 11.30am and 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34

Byron Bathers

Taking inspiration from Australia’s celebrity hotspot, Byron Bay, this family-friendly spot at Shoreline 4 is an all-occasions destination inviting diners to a trio of concepts. There’s the main restaurant and terrace, Byron’s Bar & Bistro; the all-alfresco Ulu’s Oyster bar; and Tigerlily’s Beach, where you’ll find loungers, deck chairs and even a play area for the little ones. Wherever you choose to chill out, you can expect a crowd-pleasing menu of great dishes designed to share.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 12pm to 12am Mon to Fri, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Drift Beach

Within the stunning surrounds of the wider beach club, Drift Restaurant showcases an innovative take on classic Provençal cuisine. The restaurant is perched by the poolside and gazes down towards the beach and the gently lapping Arabian Sea, with windows that fully open to allow the outside in. Head to the pretty Sea Lounge for pre- or post-dinner drinks to enjoy scenic seaside views.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Mon to Thurs 9am to 7pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Cala Vista

Backdropped by stunning Burj Al Arab views, this sea-facing alfresco restaurant serves up long, leisurely lunches, dreamy pool days, and relaxed yet romantic evening by the beach. Set among olive and lemon trees, the venue is an oh-so-pretty ode to the Amalfi Coast, with its printed blue tiles, whitewashed marble and stunning lounge. The menu is based around Italian comfort foods, given a modern twist befitting of the chic beachfront setting in Dubai. From homemade pastas to wood-fired pizzas and delicious grills, the sharing menu is all about hearty Italian cooking. Must-try dishes include the chef’s signature fritto misto, a tortelloni alla Norma, and orecchio di elefante.

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com/minaasalam

Casa Amor

Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, Casa Amor is now bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers can enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing with a day on the sand. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. @casaamordubai

Fish

With its beachfront location, whitewashed fit-out and twinkling lights, it’s not hard to see why Fish has become one of the city’s most romantic spots. As well as tables in the garden, there is seating right on the beach, so you can enjoy vibrant Turkish, Greek and Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand. For the main event, choose a whole fish from the ice display, expertly grilled to order.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. fish-dubai.com

French Riviera Beach

French Riviera Beach sits right on the beach at Jumeirah Al Qasr, offering captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab, and takes you to Côte D’Azur with a French-Mediterranean menu. The sun-dappled terrace is the perfect spot for sundowners, long leisurely lunches basking in the Dubai sunshine and memorable dinners, with a DJ playing tracks on a weekend. The menu is brought to you by Head Chef Kim Joinié-Maurin, with a selection of delectable dishes to suit an ambient atmosphere.

French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 8am to 11pm, and 1pm to 10pm, weekends 8am to 11pm and 12.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Gigi Rigolatto

From St Tropez to J1 Beach comes Gigi Rigolatto. At the beach club’s 5,000 square meter space, there’s loungers on the beach, a gorgeous pool area lined with around 40 loungers, and a Bellini bar where the signature tipple gets a chic Gigi upgrade. But it’s mostly about the culinary experience, and guests dine on an Italian menu either indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. Start off with bites of truffle arancini, move on to a zesty lemon-infused octopus, then round out your meal with a classic tiramisu or the beloved pistachio gelato. As for its aesthetic, a timeless and enchanting atmosphere has been created, complete with lush green foliage.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 6pm and 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai

Jones The Grocer

Jones The Grocer hails all the way from Australia, and has made a name for itself in Dubai with an array of branches across the city from Dubai Mall to Emirates Hills. This one on Palm West Beach is licensed, and is one of the most popular places for all-day dining on The Palm with beach viws. Head here for freshly baked treats, family-friendly lunches, and a huge cheese selection.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 568 2512. jonesthegrocer.com

Koko Bay

Since boho-chic, Bali-inspired bar, Koko Bay opened in 2020, it has proved extremely popular, with many Dubai residents flocking to catch the stunning sunset. Choose from seating inside the whitewashed beach shack-style restaurant or bag a seat on the decking or the sand and watch the sun go down over the iconic backdrop of the Dubai Marina, while dining on a globally-inspired menu of dishes like maki rolls, a sea bream fillet, or tropical taco pizza.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 2am Fri, 8am to 2am Sat, 8am to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Kyma

Alongside a Grecian-inspired beach club, Kyma on Palm West Beach is also home to an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand. It’s shaded by a large canopy and offers diners some gorgeous sea views. Promising authentic Greek flavours with a Mediterranean influence. Expect crowd-pleasers such as sushi, fresh salads and zesty ceviches.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai

La Baia

Newly opened La Baia is a chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s a sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. If you’re looking for a day of tan-topping, there’s a long, narrow stretch of sand where colourful striped loungers sit pretty, or there’s a shimmering swimming pool to dip in and out of. For dining, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating, although the alfresco terrace is the place to be in the winter months.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, daily from 12pm. Tel: (0)4 570 2482. @labaia.dubai

Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge

The perfect spot for fruity sips and gorgeous sunset views, Laguna is a dual dining and lounge experience, serving sips and beats in the lounge and a more relaxed, family-friendly dining experience in the Taverna restaurant. On the menu, family-style starters include plentiful portions of grilled squid, a fresh greek salad and punchy beef carpaccio. For mains, you’ll find signatures such as grilled prawns and chicken gyros, while you won’t want to miss a sweet Laguna Magnum. Dishes are served up against the backdrop of the gentle ocean waves, and the beautiful vistas of the Dubai skyline.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @lagunabeachdubai

Limonata

Bringing a retro slice of La Dolce Vita to Club Vista Mare is Limonata. Inspired by coastal Italian charm, the restaurant and beach bar is a family-friendly spot that’s vibrant, colourful and relaxed – perfect for your next chilled-out catch-up. Decked out in sunny yellow with pops of orange, guests can choose to dine in the restaurant, on the terrace, or perch up on loungers dotted across the sand for an Italian-inspired daycay. On the menu, expect a myriad of delicious dishes such as antipasti, refreshing salads, moreish pizzas, and indulgent pasta.

Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 140 5777. @limonatadubai

Lucia’s Mare

After closing its doors at Address Sky View, Capri-inspired Lucia’s has been reborn as Lucia’s Mare, and now sits pretty on the beachfront at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The new iteration of the pretty Italian restaurant is smaller than the original, with a laidback, seaside feel and stunning Burj Al Arab views. The same Capri-inspired interiors remain, with lashings of lemon, a fruit display, and lots of plants peppered around the space. On the foodie front, Southern Italian flavours take centre stage, with fresh salads, homemade pastas served in giant wheels, and locally-sourced fish all providing the perfect options for sharing.

Lucia’s Mare, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Nammos

Nammos Dubai is an export of the celebrity-loved Mykonos restaurant. Tucked next to the main entrance of the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos Dubai has its own private beach, terrace and restaurant. True to the Greek provenance, the menu exudes a lightness of touch that takes you to the Mediterranean. Come with a frisky credit card (Nammos definitely isn’t cheap) and give those celebrities a run for their money.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)58 121 0000. @nammos.dubai

Nuska

Social, open-fire cooking for you and your mates to enjoy while you enjoy sips a sundowner with the most picturesque views awaits at Nuska. It’s got a pretty boho feel, with tables across the terrace that spills down to a more relaxed lounge on the beach. It’s a stunning spot that’s fast become one of Dubai’s most popular beachfront restaurants, thanks to a mid-week deal that pairs a set menu with three-hours of prosecco or wine; and a weekend rosé lunch. Inspired by the Babylonian god of fire and light, Nuska, offers Mediterranean dishes that are prepared fresh over a coal fire you can enjoy with a side of ocean views.

Nuska, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 323 232. @nuskadubai

SAN Beach

Aesthetically, SAN Beach has to be one of the most beautiful beach clubs in Dubai with its curvaceous lines, natural palette and tactile textures of marble, wood and slate. There’s both an indoor restaurant and two levels of beach: the first comes with tables surrounded by plenty of greenery, a pool bar and a DJ booth, while the second is filled with loungers leading to the sea. While this is a popular spot for beach days soaking up the sun on the Maldives-imported sand, a dining experience is a must-try at this gorgeous beach address. Quality Mediterranean fare is mastered up from an impressive open kitchen, where plates like tempura prawns, beautiful sushi rolls and fresh crudo all come perfectly presented.

SAN Beach, The Club, Palm Best Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9am to 12am weekdays, 9am to 1am weekends. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com

Sea Fu

Although you can’t quite dine with your toes in the sand at Sea Fu, the stunning beachfront views make it worth a mention. The Asian-influenced seafood restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and bar bites throughout the day. It’s got a relaxed feel thanks to its brilliant beachfront location, but it’s smaller than most, giving it a romantic, intimate vibe.

Sea Fu, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, daily 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. fourseasons.com

Shimmers

This stunning spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. On the menu, you’ll find the likes of cold seafood starters, salads, casseroles and a cooked-to-order catch of the day. It’s a casual setting, so you don’t need to dress up, although it sits right on Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach with spectacular views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – so you might want to for the Instagram shots alone.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Sirene

Promising Aegean-inspired luxury across a multi-dimensional space, Sirene Beach by Gaia features hidden bars, a restaurant with seating for up to 400, a golden beach, a swimming pool, 300 sunbeds and VIP cabanas. A range of cabanas and sun loungers urround both the swimming pool and the beachfront, perfect for tan-topping by day. While those looking for a more formal dining experience will be able to book the restaurant, where chef Izu Ani helms the kitchen, offering a coastal iteration of the cuisine Gaia is known and loved for. Greek-Mediterranean fare takes centre stage, in a setting that is light and charming. Guests can look forward to Myconian-style sundowners, served up to the sounds of a roster of resident DJs dictating the tempo. Pool and beach access is Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs500 on weekend.

Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeira 1, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 570 4766. @sirenebygaia

Summersalt

A stylish beachside escape at Jumeirah Al Naseem is Summersalt, flanked by the sugary sandy beach. It’s part beach club and part restaurant, with the stunning alfresco restaurant terrace the perfect spot to enjoy a laidback lunch. With a Nikkei style menu featuring dishes that are a marriage of Peruvian and Japanese cooking, you can expect to graze on tasty fare while enjoying views of the Burj Al Arab.

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Surf Club

Surf Club is an elevated beach experience with roomy cabanas, experience, sun-dappled wooden trellises, and a chic, Hamptons-meets-California-cool feel. Out on the sand, there are ample sun beds and cushy bean bags, and those signature blue and white striped towels. In the restaurant, guests can enjoy dishes such as creamy burrata, steamed edamame and a mixed sushi platter, mains like black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and desserts including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to late. Tel: (0)50 455 5235. @surfclubdubai

Tagomago

Tagomago, a restaurant and beach club with a distinctly Balearic feel, is an ode to Ibiza’s sun-drenched chiringuitos. Located at Azure residences, the space is home to a restaurant, bar and beach club. The familiar light-house shaped structure has a wraparound outdoor terrace where guests can dine with their toes in the sand, as well as a little rustic beach bar that leads down to the loungers. There’s also plenty of dining tables inside the lighthouse for those that wish to dine indoors. The space boasts a Latino-inspired colour palette, with plenty of lush greenery, red patterned booths, and unique lamps and plant pots dotted around.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai

Tamoka

Not only does Tamoka offer a gorgeous restaurant space with indoor and outdoor seating, there are also seats on the beach – perfect for sundowners – and a separate beach bar, Caña by Tamoka, which is reached by a winding path, and is right out on the sand. Dishes include crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns. Oh, and you’ll be able to enjoy amazing views of Ain Dubai, as Tamoka sits right opposite it on JBR.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, lunch 12pm to 5pm, sunset 5pm to 7pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm, bar 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai

Ula

Beachfront barefoot chic, Ula is the perfect escape from the bustling city. This pool and beach haven will transport guests to a tropical island, with its Bali-esque features. Wooden adornments, luscious green plants, picturesque views and lip-smacking Mediterranean dishes. It is the perfect venue for any time of the day. Sink your toes into the sand and take advantage of one of their many immaculate dining offers.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. uladubai.com

Wavebreaker

Right on the beach, this casual bar and grill is a great spot for a laid-back beverage. It’s all about the beach holiday vibes here, with a crowd-pleasing menu of grilled prawns buffalo chicken wings, and the ultimate barbecue burger that are great for a bit of mid-sunbathing snacking. It’s also home to several screens that show live sports, which is where you’ll find most of JBR’s sports fans and sun worshippers catching the weekly matches. Pool and beach access is priced at Dhs159 on weekdays and Dhs219 on weekends.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

White Beach

The iconic Atlantis, The Palm beach club White Beach has unveiled a new and improved outdoor dining experience for the new season that’s double the size as before. As you dine at the brand new beachfront restaurant, be prepared to be captivated by White Beach’s signature bohemian-chic aesthetic, complemented by a Mediterranean-inspired menu.Dive into Chef Ibrahim’s delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes, think cauliflower and truffle arancini, sautéed gambas tava, yellowfin tuna tartare, and salmon crudo alongside signature White Beach cocktails such as yellow diamond, zakuro, and costa del razz.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. atlantis.com

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool. Serving South American flavours, tuck into a variety of dishes such as ceviches, and delish snacks to share, like guacamole or prawns and calamari.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Sun loungers, Sun to Fri 9am to sunset, Dhs350 adults, Dhs175 kids aged 4-12, inclusive of beach refreshments and unlimited water. Daybeds Sun to Sat 9am to sunset, Dhs1,000 two adults and two kids under 12, Dhs700 redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @zenzibeachdxb

