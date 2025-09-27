27 new names, one epic stage as the TIME Stage at UNTOLD Dubai is about to get even bigger

Back for its second year, UNTOLD Dubai 2025 has dropped a fresh wave of artists, with 27 artists now confirmed to take over the TIME Stage this November. From well-known DJs to high-energy live sets, the line-up promises four days of non-stop music and festival magic.

The TIME Stage line-up

Music fans can look forward to sets from Adrian Saguna b2b Manuel Riva, Alex Twin, Andor Gabriel, Andrew Dum, Chapter 47, Cimeo, Cool Cats, D’al Senio b2b Adrien Darko De Jan, Freespirit b2b Akos, Imen, Jack Sleiman, Kim Sane, Liwaa, Mademo Selle Sabah, Miss Martello b2b Lucille, Monta, Mr Shef Godes, Pinkfish, Rbor, Rhum G b2b Riviiiera, Scott Forshaw, Sharaf, Shaun Warner, Simone Vitullo, Tom Higham, Victhor b2b Nsi – and that’s just the start. Even more names are still to be announced.

A Mega Festival Returns

This is part two of the mega music festival, which debuted in Dubai last year to record-breaking numbers. The inaugural event welcomed a massive 185,000 festival-goers over four days, with the final day alone drawing 45,000 visitors. With such a strong debut, UNTOLD Dubai is back bigger, bolder, and louder for 2025.

Not Just About the Music

While the music line-up is a major draw, UNTOLD is all about the full festival experience. Last year’s edition featured clothing vendors, interactive activations, wandering performances, and funfair-style games that made it as much about the atmosphere as the beats. Expect all of that magic, and more, when the festival lands again this November.

The Big Headliners

Of course, the TIME Stage is just one part of the action. The main stages will feature some of the world’s biggest names in music, including Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Alan Walker, Nervo, and J Balvin. Together with the newly announced TIME Stage acts, the line-up is shaping up to be nothing short of spectacular.

Location, Times & Tickets

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dates: November 6 to 9, 2025

Tickets: Starting from Dhs420 via untold.ae

Image: Supplied