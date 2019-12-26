You may want to bookmark this page…

Who said you can only indulge on the weekends? Check out these amazing restaurant offers in Dubai you can try from Sunday to Thursday. Not only can you tuck into tasty grub, but you’ll save some dirhams too.

From steak frites Sundays all the way to cheese and grape night Thursdays, we’ve rounded up a list of amazing restaurant deals in Dubai. You might want to bookmark this page for future dining plans. You’re welcome.

Here’s our list of amazing restaurant deals in Dubai to try from Sunday to Thursday:

Sunday

Andalucia Paella De La Noche Party

Flamenco-stomp your way to Andalucia and clap your hands for Spain’s signature dish. Every Saturday to Wednesday, Andalucia serves unlimited paella and free-flowing grape for two hours for just Dhs150 per person. The deal kicks off at 8pm and you’ll be serenaded by live band La Marca as you feast on paella. Options include chicken, seafood and rabbit varieties, flavoured with fragrant saffron and packed full of veggies. Arriba!

Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Jebel Ali, Sat to Wed 8pm to 3am, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 882 3771. andaluciadxb.com

Burger and pint at Black Goose

Set your sights on a sports marathon at JBR’s newest sports bar, Black Goose. Every Sunday you can order a burger for Dhs25 and a pint for Dhs25 between 6pm and 10pm while you watch live sports on the telly.

Sheraton JBR, JBR, Sun 6pm to 10pm, from Dhs25. Tel: (04) 3153861. @blackgoosedubai

Steak Frites Sundays at Couqley French Bistro

There’s no reason to feel blue on a Sunday – unless that’s how you like your steak. Couqley French Bistro is dishing up the classic Parisian dish every Sunday for Dhs297 at its JLT restaurant, where you’ll get two steak frites, a pain perdu (or any other dessert) and a bottle of red to wash it down. Additional bottles start at just Dhs77.

Cluster A, JLT, Sun noon to 2am, Dhs297 (for two people). Tel: (04) 514 9339). couqley.com

Roast of the day at Lock, Stock & Barrel

Sundays were made for lounging around in our pyjamas before tucking into a hearty roast, but this is Dubai and on Sunday, duty calls. Fortunately, Lock, Stock and Barrel has our meat and two veg needs covered. Every Saturday and Sunday both the Barsha Heights and JBR venues offer two cuts of meat (beef, chicken and lamb), plus a massive Yorkshire pudding, gravy and all the trimmings for Dhs99.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR The Walk & Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat and Sun 2pm to midnight, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 9195. lsbdubai.com

Great British Roast at Reform Social & Grill

Choose between Angus beef or roast chicken with all the trimmings every weekend at Reform. Lashings of gravy and a giant Yorkshire pudding make this the meal of champions.

The Lakes, Emirates Hills, Sat and Sun noon to 11.30pm, from Dhs100. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Sunday Dinner Party at STK

Get your glad rags on for a Sunday dinner party with a difference at STK. The swanky steak restaurant is laying on a pick-n-mix menu every Sunday night where you can select seven items from a special menu, including sharing starters, mains, desserts and drinks between 7pm and 1am for Dhs249.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Sun 7pm to 1am, Dhs249. Tel: (04) 3230061. stksteakhouse.com

Oysters and bubbles at NEOS

Want to go all out on a Sunday? Venture to Address Downtown’s 63rd floor, to the swish Neos bar. Here you can enjoy a luxury bottle of bubbly and a dozen oysters while listening to the smooth sounds of resident singer Bibi. Such refined luxury will set you back a tidy sum of Dhs700.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sun and Tue, 6pm to 2.30am, Dhs700. Tel: (04) 888 3444. adresshotels.com

Monday

Unlimited sushi at Miss Tess

We challenge you to find a more raucous way to slam down sashimi than at this quirky spot in Business Bay. Every Monday, the temaki keep arriving at your table between 8pm and 11pm for just Dhs98. There’s even a DJ to provide the tunes as you chomp. Let the good times roll.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Mon 8pm to 11pm, Dhs98. Tel: (050) 6504988. misstessdubai.com

A fish dinner at The Fish House

You can’t go wrong with classic fish ‘n’ chips – especially for a mere Dhs45, including a soft drink. You’ll fall hook, line and sinker with its crispy golden batter coating served with mounds of homemade chips just begging to be dunked. There’s even a healthy option of grilled fish, jewelled rice and tomato salsa.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Mon 6pm to 9pm, Dhs45. Tel: (04) 701 1124. thefishhousedubai.com

Palm Mondays at RIVA

Palm residents, this one is for you: 50 percent off grub all day, every Monday at RIVA. The beachside restaurant dishes up casual bites from burgers and pizzas, to pasta and seafood. It runs from 7am, meaning the newly revamped breakfast menu, with produce sourced by Ripe Organic, is included. Eggs Benedict for under Dhs23 anyone?

Palm Jumeirah, Mon 7am to midnight. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Nikkei Mondays at Waka

Nobody likes Mondays, but it is what you maki it, and at Waka, that means unlimited. The Peruvian-Nikkei restaurant’s Monday deal lets you take on unlimited maki rolls, nigiri and tempura plus a glass of grape for Dhs120. Options include rib-eye, scallop, salmon and veggie varieties.

The Oberoi, Business Bay, Mona 8pm to 10pm, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 444 1455. waka.ae

Mussels night at Ibn Al Bahr

Mondays mark mussels night at Ibn Al Bahar. From 7pm, get stuck into half a kilo of mussels for Dhs45. Choose a sauce from tomato, pepper cream or curry. They’ll even chuck in a portion of fries and two drinks for an extra Dhs50.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Mon 7pm- to midnight, from Dhs45. Tel: (04) 553 9575. ibnalbahr.me

Seafire Jazz Night

Tap your toes as you sink your teeth into a juicy steak at Seafire’s Monday jazz night, with a special three-course menu for a rather thrifty Dhs290 per person (not bad when the average cut usually costs around Dhs300). For that you’ll get unlimited beef ribs, Seafire signature dishes and even a slice of cheesecake that you can enjoy to the sounds of The Swing Revue six-piece jazz band.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon 8.30pm to 11.15pm. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

Hops and Wings night at The Rose & Crown

Whether its slathered in barbecue or swimming in buffalo, when it comes to chicken wings, we’ll take them by the bucketload. Every Monday at The Rose & Crown you’ll be able to tuck into unlimited wings across a two-hour period for Dhs150 with selected unlimited hops to wash it all down. While

you’re at it, take the opportunity to show off your darts skills or even tackle a giant Jenga tower.

The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Mon 11am to 2am (two hours). Tel: (04) 437 0022). roseandcrowndubai.com

Tuesday

Half price meals at Mango Tree Thai Bistro

If you’re a bed-by-9pm kind of person, head to Mango Tree between 5pm and 7pm on a Tuesday for a half price meal deal. All dishes on the food menu are slashed by 50 percent, including Thai curries and noodle dishes.

Hilton Dubai The Walk – JBR, Tue 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 3747555. 3.hilton.com/dubai

All-you-can-eat tacos at Chalco’s

Life is full of big decisions and none are more taxing than the age-old question: crispy or soft shell? Whatever you prefer for your tacos, you’ll be able to stuff them with a range of fillings at Chalco’s, including pulled chicken, chilli con carne and veggie, and the best part? They’re unlimited. Every Tuesday you’ll get an endless supply at the restaurants in JLT, Motor City and Business Bay for a bargainous Dhs50 all day long.

Various locations including JLT Cluster D, Tue 11.30am to 10pm, Dhs50. Tel: (04) 453 9175. chalcosmexicangrill.com

Bento box at Breeze Beach Grill

On Tuesdays you can order a Breeze bento box with tasty maki rolls and free-flowing grape for Dhs160 between 7pm and 10pm. You’ll even get to enjoy a cool breeze at the water’s edge as you bask in glorious sunshine.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to 10pm, Dhs160. Tel: (04) 5683000. facebook.com/breezebeachdxb

Pizza and bubbles night at Il Faro

Let the bright lights of Il Faro (situated in a genuine lighthouse, no less) lead you to the home of pizza, bubbles and bloated bellies, and get ready to join the fray. For Dhs150, ladies get unlimited pizza from 7pm until 10pm with bottomless bubbly to wash it all down. Men get the same deal for the slightly higher price of Dhs199.

Azure Residences, The Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5683137. ilfaro.ae

Taco Tuesdays at Kizmet

Whether there’s a performance at the opera or not, every Tuesday is showtime in Downtown Dubai. Allow us to set the scene. A pile of seasonal tacos lie in a mouth-watering mound atop a pristine restaurant table. Without warning the glorious mountain is demolished with a hot-sauce streaked pile of napkins rising in its place. Salsa splatters the jalapeno-littered crime scene. Whodunnit? Why, you did. And the location of this diabolical onslaught? Kizmet, of course. Every Tuesday is taco night at the restaurant and between 7pm and 9pm all tacos are just Dhs10.

Next to Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Tue 7pm to 9pm, Dhs10 (per taco). Tel: (04) 338 8717. kizmetrestaurant.com

Twisted Tuesdays at Fibber Magee’s

Every Tuesday the cosy Irish bar offers three drinks and a snack for Dhs79, including cheesy chips, onion rings and the famous breakfast

of champions.

Saeed Tower One, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tue 8pm to midnight, from Dhs79. Tel: (04) 3322400. fibbersdubai.com

Veal rack Tuesdays at Pierre’s Bistro & Bar

Every Tuesday, Pierre’s Bistro & Bar has veal racks flying out of its kitchen, and you’ll get a full set (serving two) for just Dhs150 when you head to the restaurant between 6.30pm and 11.30pm.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Tue 6.30pm-11.30pm. Tel: (04) 7011199. pierresdubai.com

Fish ‘n’ chips at Crown & Lion

Step forth into the Crown & Lion for a lavish fish supper that will melt all your Brexit worries away. Every Tuesday you’ll get fish ‘n’ chips with a pint for Dhs95 all day long at the Barsha Heights watering hole.

Byblos Hotel, Barsha Heights, Tue 11am to 3am, Dhs95. Tel: (04) 4488000. bybloshoteldubai.com

Wednesday

East Meets West at Lido

In its previous life as an ocean-conquering cruise liner, the QE2 was no stranger to connecting different cultures, cuisines and customers together. Now, the luxury floating hotel continues the legacy at Lido restaurant. On Wednesdays there’s a weekly Asian buffet that changes regularly. For now, enjoy food from Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, China, Japan, Indonesia and beyond. Expect live cooking stations and a desserts table vast enough to bowl over Columbus.

QE2, Port Rashid, Wed 7pm to 11pm, Dhs125 with soft drinks, Dhs225 with house drinks, Dhs65 for children under 12; under-fours free. Tel: (04) 526 8811. qe2.com

Mis-steak Wednesdays at Cargo

Cargo serves premium cuts of beef for extremely fair prices. Think 250g of tenderloin steak for just Dhs89. If that’s not enough to beef up your plans, the bar also slices 50 percent off selected mixed drinks.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed 4pm to 2am, prices from Dhs89. Tel: (04) 361 8129. cargo-dubai.com

Ribs and hops at Nezesaussi Grill, Dubai Marina

Dubai Marina’s resident sports bar serves up a mountain of meaty ribs and two house drinks for just Dhs149. We don’t need a VAR review to see that it’s clearly a good deal.

Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Wed 4pm to 2am, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Steakalicious Wednesdays at Leonardo

Celebrate making it four-fifths of the way through the week with a free glass of grape and a mighty steak at Leonardo restaurant in Stella Di Mare Hotels & Resorts. The Dubai Marina spot will also throw in a free aperitivo. The classic Italian offers the deal on all steak orders between 6pm and 11.30pm, including the tenderloin and wagyu rib-eye tagliata.

Stella Di Mare Hotels & Resorts, Dubai Marina, Wed 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 563 5555. stelladimare.com

Oyster Wednesdays at AMMOS

AMMOS is offering a shucking good deal on Wednesdays for seafood lovers. Get stuck into 2-for-1 oysters between 7pm and 11pm. You can wash them down with a half price bottle of rose, too.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Wed 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs30 (per oyster with one free). Tel: (052) 7779473. ammosgreek.com

Supper club at Qwerty

On Wednesday, enjoy three courses at the Media One’s restaurant for Dhs99. It runs between 6pm and 10pm, with happy hour running during the first hour.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Wed 6pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Mussels Night at Belgian Café, Barsha Heights

Head to the Barsha Heights branch of Beligian Cafe every Wednesdays for a pot of mussels stewed in a sauce of your choice, alongside two selected drinks for Dhs204.

Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, Wed 6pm to 1am, Dhs204. Tel: (04) 429 9999. millenniumhotels.com

Thursday

Arabic nights at Flow Kitchen

Family friendly all-day dining spot Flow Kitchen fires up for the weekend by sizzling meats on an open grill and offering a range of hot and cold mezze for just Dhs195. Its location on the Palm guarantees dazzling views out west towards the Marina and JBR.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thur 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs195 food only. Tel (04) 4573457. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Rendezvous at Brasserie du Park

Foodie couples will love the ‘Rendezvous’ date night deal at Brasserie du Park. Every Thursday, you can enjoy six starters, three small main courses, a dessert platter, and two glasses of grape for Dhs500.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Thursdays, 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs500. Tel: (04) 6021814. brasserie-du-park.thepromenadedxb.com

Jazz, cheese and grape night at Jones the Grocer

Two hours of unlimited selected red and white grape and endless cheese boards at Emirates Golf Club. It costs just Dhs199 per person and tees off at 7.30pm every week.

Emirates Golf Club, Sheikh Zayed Road, Thur 7.30pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 4179999. dubaigolf.com/emirates-golf-club

La Soirée at miX by Alain Ducasse

Order two miX bites and one drink for Dhs200 at celebrated chef Alain Ducasse’s new restaurant on The Palm. Or, upgrade to three bites or two and a dessert for an extra Dhs75. Dishes include the King Crab roll, seared octopus or sea bream ceviche.

Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Thur 7pm to 10pm, Dhs200 two bites and one drink, Dhs275 three bites or dessert and one drink, Dhs350 three bites or dessert and two drinks. Tel: (04) 248 8860. mix-dubai.com

Views to the weekend at Social Company

Work your way through an enormous cheese board with a rotating selection of weekly cheeses at Zabeel House’s lobby level restaurant, plus two glasses of grape for Dhs125 or a bottle for Dhs180.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Thur midnight, from Dhs125. Tel: (04) 5191111. jumeirah.com

Cheese and grape at Café M

The Media One Hotel bar and restaurant offers cheese fondue on Tuesdays, raclette on Wednesdays or a buffet on Thursdays. When it comes to ooey, gooey cheese, we don’t like to be restricted so Thursdays is our favourite. The deal runs for three hours.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Thur 7pm to 10pm, Dhs160 with soft drinks, Dhs210 with wine. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com