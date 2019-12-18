All the more reason to visit the DIFC restaurant…

If you’re a foodie in Dubai, you’d be hard-pressed not to have heard of the brand new burger bar, Saltbae Burger, with internet-sensation-turned-celebrity-chef ‘Salt Bae’ at its helm.

While the DIFC restaurant has a centrally meaty menu, Dubai’s vegetarian crowd are catered for too. And if you’re female, you can enjoy their signature veggie burger for free every day of the week.

That’s right, catch-free, ladies can tuck into the veggie burger, which comprises of a deep fried zucchini cake with a crisp golden crumb, fresh lettuce, a hearty dollop of tatziki sauce and served with a mountain of fries without spending a single dirham.

Sorry fellas, if you want a piece of this, it’ll set you back Dhs60.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jun 30, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

The restaurant opened in DIFC on November 4 to much hype, thanks to the social media presence of its owner Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gökçe – who’s also at the helm of Nusr-et in Dubai’s Jumeirah Four Seasons.

The salt-sprinkling Instagram sensation boasts 24.4million followers and has an A-List fanbase that reads like a who’s who of a Hollywood red carpet, including Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand.

Aside from the veggie burger, you can dine on a range of specially-created burgers, from the Dhs50 ‘wet burger’ (steamed in tomato sauce and recommended by Saltbae himself) to a Dhs500 ‘golden burger’ with Wagyu beef, smoked rib eye and caramelised onion. Oh and edible gold leaf.

A range of gourmet shakes are also available, from a classic Oreo creation (Dhs75) to the magnificent ‘golden Saltbae shake’ with vanilla ice cream, milk, golden bar, cream cheese, almond flakes and walnut. It’s a steal at Dhs200.

Saltbae Burger DIFC, Gate Village Building 02, DIFC, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 11.30am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 3am. Tel: (04) 235 7900. nusr-et.com