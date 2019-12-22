If you’re looking to impress a special someone, try booking one of these romantic Abu Dhabi spots…

Picking a venue for a romantic night out can be daunting. But one thing’s for certain, you’ve got to impress. Shake away the panic, because we’re here to help.

Whether you’re on a first date, celebrating an anniversary or a special occasion, or looking for some one-on-one time with your spouse away from the little ones, here’s a list of romantic restaurants in the capital that are guaranteed to impress.

Here are 8 of our favourite romantic restaurants in Abu Dhabi.

BBQ Al Qasr

Nothing says romantic like a beautiful dinner by the seaside. BBQ Al Qasr offers seaside gazebos where you can spend some one-on-one time with your partner under the stars. There’s divine food grilled to perfection on the menu which uses only the very best ingredients from around the world. It can get crowded over the weekend, so make your bookings in advance.

BBQ Al Qasr, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, opened daily, lunch 1pm to 6pm and dinner 6pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (02) 690 7999 kempinski.com

Kamoon

Fancy authentic Arabic fare? A reservation at Kamoon at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana can’t go wrong. Tuck into authentic Arabic dishes prepared with the finest quality ingredients while you enjoy the romantic views of the Arabian Gulf. Dine indoor or outdoors by the sea or pool.

Kamoon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wed 12pm to 11.30pm, Thur and Fri 12pm to 12.30am, Tel: (02) 657 0111 rotana.com

Li Jiang

The restaurant features a vibrant colour palette and an open kitchen where diners can watch their chefs prepare delicious Southeast Asian dishes such as dim sum and traditional rice and noodle dishes. While it boasts a romantic setting indoors, don’t miss checking out the terrace for scenic views of the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque.

Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, daily 6pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (02) 818 8282 ritzcarlton.com

AT 25

Surprise your loved one on date night at one of the city’s highest restaurants. Situated on the 25th floor of the Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, the restaurant offers fantastic views of Abu Dhabi. The chic venue serves drinks and a wide range of snacks from the food menu.

AT25 Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, daily 11am to 2am, Tel: (02) 304 7777. marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Finz

Set the mood for date night at seaside Finz and enjoy a sophisticated over-water dining experience with soothing music and stunning views. Savour dishes made from local, freshly-caught seafood influenced by North African flavours. Walk off your meal once you’re done with a romantic stroll down the bay.

Finz, Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur dinner 6pm to 11.30pm, Thur to Sat lunch 12pm to 3.30pm and dinner 6pm to 11.30pm Tel: (02) 697 9000 rotana.com

Sontaya

Award-winning ‘Sontaya’ which means sunset in Thai is a seductively beautiful venue at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. You will dine on a series of floating pavilions that look out to the beach and across the Arabian Gulf while tucking into flavoursome fare with items such as grilled beef strip loin, fried sea bass, chicken pandan and more on the menu.

Sontaya, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, open daily, lunch 12pm to 3pm, dinner 6.30 pm to 11.00 pm, Tel: (02) 498 8088 sontayaabudhabi.com

Li Beirut

This exquisitely-designed Lebanese restaurant in Etihad Towers serves both traditional and contemporary Lebanese cuisine. You’ll find mezze and other traditional dishes on the main course menu, but with an European twist and for dessert there’s Honey Fudge and Umm Ali amongst many favourites.

Li Beirut at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, lunch 12pm to 3pm and dinner 7pm to 12am (Sat to Thur) 2pm to 12am (Fri) Tel: (02) 811 5666 jumeirah.com

Hoi An

If you and your partner are looking to try a different cuisine, why not try tucking into some Vietnamese delicacies at What’s On award winning restaurant, Hoi An? The modern and vibrant restaurant serves a Super Sapa – an all you can eat feast available daily (apart from Tuesday) from 6pm to 7.30pm costing Dhs148 per person for the soft drink package or Dhs198 which includes signature beverages, house wine and beer. Alternatively, there’s the chef’s five-course set menu for Dhs340 available daily.

Hoi An, Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, available 6pm to 7.30pm from Wednesday to Monday, Dhs148 soft, Dhs198 house beverages, Tel: (02) 509 8888, shangri-la.com

Images: Provided