The new Malaga flight route will travel via Morocco from June to September…

Etihad Airways has announced a new flight route to Malaga Airport (AGP) in Spain. The flight routes will run three times per week via the Moroccan capital, Rabat (RBA) from June 26 to September 13, 2020.

The new destination is Etihad’s third Spanish gateway, and the first with direct access to Andalusia, with Barcelona and Madrid currently available. The route will be operated by the three-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which has eight private first class suites, 28 business class seats and 190 economy seats.

Introducing this new route during summer is said to be in response to high demand from UAE customers.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Malaga has been on our wish-list for some time and we are tremendously pleased to announce summer season services to the Costa del Sol, a region which for decades has been popular with travellers from across the United Arab Emirates. This will be the only service between the UAE and the main gateway to Andalucía.”

Abu Dhabi to Malaga schedule

The new route will be available between Wednesday June 26 and Friday September 13, 2020.

Etihad flight EY615 will depart Abu Dhabi at 9.40am, arrive in Rabat at 2.50pm, before departing again at 4.10pm and arriving into Malaga at 6.20pm on the same day.

The return flight EY616 will depart Malaga at 7.40pm local time, arrive in Rabat at 7.45pm Moroccan local time. EY616 will depart once again from Rabat at 9.05pm bound for Abu Dhabi where it will arrive at 7.25am the following day.

