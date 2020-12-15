That’s your last minute Christmas presents sorted…

With Christmas just around the corner, many Dubai expats are going to be travelling through the airport this December, heading home for the festive season. If you’re one of them, you’ll want to know about the huge Dubai Duty Free sale happening this month, perfect for picking up those last minute stocking fillers on your way out?

There’ll be bargains to be had at Dubai Duty Free at Dubai International Airport from Friday December 18 to Sunday December 20, when shoppers will be able to get up to 25 per cent off hundreds of products in-store and online.

In celebration of its 37th anniversary Dubai Duty Free will be hosting this annual sale for three days only.

The sale will include everything from beauty products, cosmetics and fragrances, to electronics, toys and liquor. DXB airport is expected to see thousands of passengers travelling through that weekend, so if you want to make the most of the sales, we advise to arrive extra-early for your flight.

With a huge range of products suited to people of all ages and interests, you’ll be able to find exciting gifts for the whole family for less in the Dubai Duty Free sale. There’s confectionary, toys and souvenirs for the little ones, luxury beauty products including the latest fragrances and the perfect gadgets for the person who already has everything.

Emirates is expecting a busy travel period over the next week, which the airline is predicting will continue until December 21.

When preparing for your flight, keep in mind that gates will open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule. So get yourself there early to avoid pre-travel stress.

