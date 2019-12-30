The Latin concept hails from Beirut and has stunning city views…

La Mezcaleria, a pan-Latin restaurant and lounge hailing from Beirut is now open in Dubai, filling the space previously held by Iris on the 27th floor of the Oberoi in Business Bay.

Guests can expect a menu filled with flavours from around Latin America, including ceviches, quesadillas and of course tacos, as well as big plates such as lobster enchiladas in almond pipian and pastel azteca – a Latin style lasagne.

Since Iris closed its Business Bay branch and reopened as a fully outdoor rooftop bar in Meydan, the venue has undergone a few aesthetic changes.

You’ll still find stunning Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa views from the terrace, but there’s more of a Latin influence through the colourful wall murals and bright soft furnishings.

The restaurant and lounge, which seats up to 500 guests, aims to become a destination for guests to relax with friends over flamboyant Mezcal drinks and sharing-style hearty dishes.

“We are truly delighted to introduce an innovative concept that explores the depths of Pan-Latin cuisine and offers a dynamic experience for Dubai’s cosmopolitan residents. Our vision is to create an energetic ambience with palatable food and magnificent views”, says La Mezcaleria’s General Manager, Carlos Santos.

At the Beirut venue, there’s a regular line-up of exciting live entertainment to set the mood into the pan-Latin vibe. We’re hoping the same schedule of talent will be available at the Dubai outpost too.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Sunday to Thursday & Saturday 5pm to 3am, Friday 1pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Images: Jade Wills Photography