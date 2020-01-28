It’s already found in The Shard in London, New York, Miami and Hong Kong…

DIFC’s dining scene is thriving. As well as being home to long-standing success stories like Zuma, Le Petit Maison and Roberto’s, it’s recently welcomed an influx of new concepts including Madrid’s Amazonico, Marea from New York, Shanghai Me and Saltbae Burger.

But, one more can’t hurt, as award-winning upscale Chinese restaurant, Hutong, is now open in the city’s financial centre. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Hutong is an upscale Chinese restaurant that focuses on Northern Chinese cuisine. It’s Hong Kong restaurant was one of the first Chinese restaurants to ever be awarded a Michelin star.

The restaurant in Dubai also has a lounge bar, a terrace and a private dining room overlooking the restaurant. Intricate details of the restaurant include a hand-crafted sandstone wall embodying the crossover between the Chinese and Islamic worlds of design.

In the centre you’ll find a Wishing Tree, created by a Chinese master and imported to Dubai – an homage to the famous Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong. Guests are invited to write a wish on the red labels and place it as high as possible in the hope it comes true.

The menu features signature dishes from its Hong Kong and London restaurants, including the famous Red Lantern dish – a crispy soft-shelled crab with dried chilli, and the Halibut Red Star Noodles, as well as new dishes created exclusively for the Dubai restaurant.

You’ll struggle to find chicken chow mein or special fried rice at this fine dining eatery. The kitchen team is made up of some of the best Chinese chefs in the world, and it shows.

Arguably the exciting dish is the roasted peking duck with pancakes which is prepared by the specialist duck chef who brings 50 years of experience to the Hutong Dubai kitchen. We also recommend the Suen Cai Yu, a interesting dumpling combination of sea bass and cabbage, deep fried and rolled in charcoal.

From the bar, guests will find an intriguing selection of cocktails and mocktails incorporating Chinese spices and herbs. The signature cocktail is called Comfortably Numb, and mixed with vanilla spirit, lychee liqueur, Sichuan pepper honey and ruby red grapefruit.

Hutong Dubai, ground floor of Legatum Plaza, Gate Building 6, DIFC, daily lunch 12pm to 2.30pm, dinner 6.30pm to 12am, bar 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Images: Provided