IKEA, Ace and Lulu Hypermaket form part of Al-Futtaim’s new mall in Jebel Ali…

Al-Futtaim have announced that their new mall, Festival Plaza, opened to the public on Wednesday December 18. Within the mall will be 120 retail outlets including IKEA, Ace Hardware and Lulu Hypermarket.

Conveniently located in Jebel Ali, the mall is easily accessible to residents living in Dubai Marina and surrounding areas. Close to Sheikh Zayed Road, just past Ibn Battuta, the mall is part of Al-Futtaim’s new residential area, Wasl Gate.

The 64,800 square metre mall has space for 120 shops, 40 cafes and restaurants as well as a 500-seat food court and a kids’ play centre. IKEA’s second Dubai location is a 30,000 square metre megastore, which promises to ’embrace digital integration and allow for a more intuitive shopping experience for its customers’.

You might also like You can now find real Christmas trees at IKEA in Dubai

Ace Hardware is a 4,000 square metre concept store with 33,000 products available to customers. Lulu Hypermarket has a large section dedicated to groceries, as well as sushi, pasta and pizza counters with seating area.

Timothy Earnest, Group Director of Al-Futtaim Malls, said: “Festival Plaza is built around its customers’ needs, which were identified through extensive research. So, this truly is a mall that directly addresses customer demand.”

Festival Plaza is the first mall to open in Wasl Gate, giving residents convenient access to Al-Futtaim’s retail brands. Wasl Gate will offer apartments, townhouses, dining and retail businesses, with close links to Energy Metro Station, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo 2020.

— For the best of Dubai straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Images: Al-Futtaim