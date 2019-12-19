The chic new space is located in the Restaurant Village alongside Coya, Scalini and Nusr-Et…

Fans of fancy French food now have a brand new restaurant to check out as trendy French restaurant Verde Dubai has opened its doors at Four Seasons, Jumeirah Beach.

The restaurant, which hails from Paris, has opened in the Restaurant Village replacing Jean Georges.

Lead by chef Jerome Lagarde, who previously helmed the kitchen at Atmosphere Burj Khalifa, Verde Dubai promises to bring French cuisine, influenced by chef Lagarde’s wealth of experience from Sydney, Hong Kong and Miami to Dubai this Autumn.

At its original outpost in Paris, Verde by Yeeels serves small sharing plates of high-end, internationally influenced French cuisine in a lively party atmosphere. Verde Dubai offers ‘family style cuisine in a sophisticated tropical setting’.

It also promises ‘glamorous evenings complete with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, extraordinary entertainment and surprise DJ sets every night’. Sounds perfect if you’re looking for that dinner-meets-party-vibe for your next date night, or girls’ get together.

The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor space, with the inside featuring a lush jungle inspired bar and restaurant area. The outdoors have a chic boho theme, with rattan furniture and muted pops of colour in the soft furnishings.

Verde Dubai, Restaurant Village, Jumeirah Four Seasons, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 333 8025. verde-dubai.com

