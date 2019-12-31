Adrenaline enthusiasts can race through the track at Ekart Zabeel from Dhs95…

When it comes to entertainment, The Dubai Mall has it all. From Reel Cinemas, to KidZania, to the Dubai Ice Rink, Dubai Aquarium and more, there’s hours of fun to be had without even mentioning the shopping. But it’s about to get even more exciting as Ekart Zabeel is now open in The Dubai Mall Zabeel expansion.

The thrilling experience will see riders race through the track on the latest generation of electric go karts, to see who can log the fastest time. Helmets and jumpsuits are provided to ensure maximum safety for riders, then its down to you to beat your fellow e-karters to the finish line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekart Zabeel by Emaar (@ekartzabeel) on Nov 4, 2019 at 3:51am PST

Have a big gang of friends? There are a 11 Ekarts on the track, so you can race around and have your lap times recorded which will also be shared online (for bragging rights).

You don’t have to nervous as you will be watched over by an experienced team of certified safety instructors.

Prices start from Dhs95 for one session or Dhs175 for two, with group sessions available for team-building events and corporate parties. To take part in the experience, you don’t need prior driving experience, but must be at least 14 years old, 140 centimetres tall and weigh less than 120 kilograms.

Whether you’re a beginner or professional, the challenging course is set to provide the thrill you’re after as you negotiate the course. Whether you’re taking on your friends, or heading for an adrenaline-pumping day with colleagues, EKart Zabeel is set to become your go-to for some racing action.

You’ll find the new experience opposite the food court in the 140,000 square feet Zabeel expansion, across the road from the main mall. Dubai Mall Zabeel has its own entrance and 3000 extra parking spaces, or you can access it via a footbridge next to Bloomingdales.

EKart Zabeel by Emaar, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Downtown Dubai, open now. ekartzabeel.ae

Image: EKart Zabeel