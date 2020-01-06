A new festival, a new brunch and a Jurassic experience…

Counting down to the weekend so you can fill it with fun stuff? We hear you! From partying it up, to trying a new cuisine, or a 3D experience, there’s so many things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

These are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Thursday January 30

Check out a new festival

In The Mix is the three-day inaugural festival built around the theme “into the fantasy world”. Taking place from Thursday January 30 to Saturday February 1, In The Mix will see musical perfromances from Zero Funk, Daneel, Vandalye, DJ Terey, and Ginger Dance and Arts. You’ll find it at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi and tickets are priced at Dhs50 for a single-day entry from Platinumlist.

In The Mix, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, Thursday January 30 to Saturday February 1, 5pm to 2am, Dhs50. inthemix.ae

Don your best white outfit

Everyone loves a white party, no one more so than Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche who will be hosting a huge event at their B Lounge. Special guest DJ Mountana will be providing the white party soundtrack so all you need to do is find the perfect blanc outfit. There’s free entry for everyone, plus a happy hour deal between 7pm and 9pm and a buffet barbecue.

B Lounge, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Thursday January 30, 7pm to 1am, free. Tel: (02) 677 3333. facebook.com/B-Lounge

Friday January 31

Listen to some live music

Velocity Sports Bar, located in Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, fresh from securing a new Guinness World Record has launched a brand new live music night. The popular sports bar holds the official record for the most nationalities at a dance party (with a whopping 66 unique nationalities) so you know you’re guaranteed for a good night. Mizmo Band will be providing the tunes every Friday and there’s even a happy hour on until midnight where you can enjoy selected hops, grapes and spirits for just Dhs24.

Velocity Sports Bar, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Fridays, 8pm to 12am. Tel: (02) 304 7777. velocityabudhabi.com

Enjoy dinner from around the world

Do you ever fancy a delicious dinner out but find it hard to decide on one just cuisine? Garage offers a variety of dishes from Japan and Peru, Middle Eastern, Asian, as well as a wide selection of fresh meat and tasty tarts. Each open kitchen has its own specialist chef to prepare the best possible plates sent straight to your table.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 656 0000. garageabudhabi.com

Saturday February 1

Try out a new Saturday brunch

You might also like A new craft beer festival is coming to Abu Dhabi in February

Marco’s New York Italian is launching a new Saturday brunch, starting February 1. From 12pm to 4pm, diners will be treated to sharing style dishes such as calamari, heirloom tomato & burrata salad, and buffalo wings to start. For mains there’s a choice of risotto funghi e tartoufo, mac & cheese al fungi, beef sirloin, black cod and cannelloni al funghi. The family-friendly brunch also offers two hours of free access to Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s kids club and half price entrance for the price.

Marco’s New York by Marco Pierre White, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs150 kids, Dhs299 food, Dhs399 house beverages. Tel: (02) 654 3238. marcosabudhabi.com

Transport back to Jurassic times

Time Machine is the new attraction you’ll find at Nation Towers Mall. Part of the popular Imagine Nation season, Time Machine will take you back to the Jurassic era using innovative projection mapping. There’s space on the complimentary ride for two people at a time, with the whole experience lasting 90 seconds. You’ll even receive a video to keep as a memento.

First floor, Nation Towers Mall, daily until March 14 2020 (Jurassic experience ends on Feb 20), 4pm to 10pm, free.

Images: Provided