Are you in the mood for a bit of adventure this weekend? Well, how about an Italian adventure right here in Dubai?

On Friday, January 17, two authentic Italian restaurants, Segreto and Trattoria Toscana, at the stunning Souk Madinat Jumeirah, are inviting you on a fun culinary journey, where you’ll enjoy some of their signature dishes along with a wine pairing.

The one-off evening will run from 7pm to 10pm and is priced at Dhs250 per person. You’ll even get a goodie back to take home with you, which will include authentic Italian cookies and basil seeds to cook with at home.

In celebration of The International Day of Italian Cuisine, you’ll start your journey at the secret gem that is Segreto, perched overlooking the breathtaking waterways and summer houses. You’ll be armed with a ‘passport’ telling you your itinerary for the night.

Here, you’ll sip on an Italian Apertivo as you sample lots of different canapes including things like Il Finto Pomodoro which is salmon tartar with fresh cream and tomato sauce or Risi and Bisi, made up of green peas, risotto rice foam and crispy rice waffle.

Before you can continue, you’ll need to get your passport stamped before climbing aboard a traditional abra, which will transport you along the beautiful Madinat Jumeirah waterways to Trattoria Toscana.

Mains include a risotto with gorgonzola cheese, pears and walnuts or a belly-warming bowl of tomato tagliatelle with burrata and basil. For dessert, authentic options include a tiramisu, lemon custard cake with pine seed or a wild berry coulis with sorbet and sponge cake.

How about this for that special date night?

Segreto and Trattoria Toscana, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday January 17, 7pn to 10pm, Dhs250. Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied