Expect fun games, a photo booth and chances to win beauty products…

Charlotte Tilbury is the celebrity make-up guru with a whole host of celebrity fans, including Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid. She has stores in The Dubai Mall as well as a more recent opening in Mall of The Emirates.

Now there’s even more reason to get excited as a huge Charlotte Tilbury pop-up is coming to Mall of the Emirates to launch the brand new Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk collection, exclusively for the mall, in partnership with Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Fans of the brand will find the Pillow Talk playground in the Galleria in Mall of The Emirates from Thursday, January 23 to Wednesday, January 29. Plus, there’s a chance to win some of the make up artist’s top beauty products.

There’ll be lots of fun beauty activations for a chance to win, including games such as Connect Four, testing your hand at the Hot Lips Buzzer or taking selfies in the photo booth after testing the new collection for yourself.

Once all the games are done and you’re ready to shop the products, a bus will be waiting to take you from the Pillow Talk pop-up in the Galleria to the Charlotte Tilbury store, Charlotte’s Beauty Wonderland.

There’ll also be a chance for 25 lucky people to win the entire Pillow Talk Extravaganza Collection. All you have to do is pick up their phone and dial 1 for Pillow Talk, 2 for Pillow Talk Medium and 3 for Pillow Talk Intense.

Mall of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thursday, January 23 to Wednesday, January 29, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm. malloftheemirates.com

Images: Provided