Get ready to burn off some serious energy as a brand new indoor activity jump park is coming to Dubai, and it’s set to open in January 2020.

Street Maniax is the brand new concept brought to Dubai by the people behind Air Maniax – the hugely successful indoor adventure park in Al Quoz. It will open near to its sister venue in the same area.

So, how does the new indoor park differ from Air Maniax? Well, whilst Air Maniax is aimed at every age, from toddlers to adults, Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind, and combines freestyle parkour and trampolining amongst other things.

Over ten adrenaline-filled activities await you at Street Maniax. As well as cool challenges like Jump Tower (where you fling yourself onto a huge beanbag), dodgeball and zip-lining, there are also some cool new-technology activities to try.

Step into a different world with HADO, a smartphone AR (augmented reality) game which requires players to don an AR headset, then they’ll shoot energy balls, pull up shields and fight monsters in the fun new-age game. There will also be quick flight VR experience to explore.

Street Maniax are all about the exercise too, offering parkour lessons to anyone who is interested as well as trampolining, so if you really don’t fancy going to the gym, get yourself in here for an hour. You’ll soon be burning those calories and releasing endorphins without even realising it.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you can relax in the welcoming cafe which serves up a range of sweet treats and light bites as well as a range of thirst-quenching cold drinks and comforting hot coffees.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, opening end of January, from Dhs80. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

