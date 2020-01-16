Learn new skills or just learn to chill out…

Having a quiet January doesn’t necessarily mean chaining yourself to the sofa. If you’re trying to find something to do that doesn’t involve a cocktail in hand there’s plenty of things to do in Dubai.

Whether you’re taking the time to learn a new skill or just get active and have some fun, we’ve got you covered.

1. Get active with a round of tennis

We all want to get a little bit healthier in January, so why not get your mates together for a round of tennis? You don’t need to be the next Roger Federer – just don your sports stuff and burn off some energy. Check out the course at Al Sufouh park which has one of the only free courts to play on in Dubai. Don’t forget you’ll need to bring a tennis racket.

Al Sufouh Park, Al Tarffah Street, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Dubai.

2. Go to an outdoor cinema

One of the best things about Dubai winter is the number of outdoor cinemas on our doorstep, with cushty seating and huge screens propped up on stretches of beach or grass. Check out the Urban Outdoor Cinema at Habtoor Grand Hotel, which is priced at Dhs75. They’re showing films three days per week through January, February and March.

Urban Outdoor Cinema, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Saturdays, Sundays & Mondays, 7.30pm, Dhs75. urbanoutdoorcinema.com

3. Check out a 3D trick art museum

This cool new attraction has just opened in Dubai and it offers visitors the chance to seriously up their Insta-game. There are over 185 hand-painted artworks around the massive warehouse which, when you pose in front of them will make you look like you’ve stepped into different worlds; running away from elephants, swimming around in a fish tank or flying on a magic carpet in Arabia.

3D World Dubai, located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Noor Islamic Metro Station (close to Oasis Mall), Dhs95 adult, Dhs70 kids aged 5 to 12. @3dworlddxb

4. Test your logic with an escape room

Get a group together and test your logic at TepFactor. You’ll be trapped inside a closed chamber. Your strength can’t help you and there’s no assistance from the outside. Only your mind holds the key as you solve clues, puzzles and riddles against the clock. It’s brilliant fun.

Bahar Plaza, JBR, Dubai, Dhs80 on weekdays, Dhs100 on weekends. Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

5. Have a chilled out beach day

When you’re headed for a beach day at one of Dubai’s fancy hotels, things can tend to get a little pricey. If you want to keep things a little cheaper, check out Kite Beach which has loads of things to do for everyone, whether it’s catching a tan or engaging in a little beach volleyball. Into your water sports? This is one of the best spots to do it in Dubai.

Kite Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai. kitebeach.ae

6. Try a new craft

There’s so many different crafts you can try in Dubai. We love the Sketch Art Cafe in Al Wasl. You can ease yourself in by just visiting the cafe and painting a cup whilst you enjoy a coffee or you can go into the studio and paint on a canvas or create a mosaic to take home. It’s a great way to unwind.

Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, opened from 9am to 11pm daily, Ramadan timings for cafe 9am to 2pm, and will reopen after sunset, Tel: (04) 271 2603 mattargallery.ae

7. Try your feet at FootGolf

Being outside is so nice at this time of year so try something new and go for a fun game of footgolf with your pals. It’s exactly as it sounds really – like golf but with footballs and your feet and is a fun way to spend an afternoon when you might normally be brunching.

Address Montgomerie, Dubai, UAE resident rate Dhs100. Tel:(04) 390 5600. themontgomerie.com

8. Cook up a storm at a cooking class

There’s no better time than January to learn a new skill, so if you’re not so ‘hot’ in the kitchen, try one of Dubai’s many cooking classes. Top Chef is a great cooking school, located in a cute villa in Jumeirah. They have a class to cover pretty much every cooking skill, from beginner to expert, child to adult. With culinary art, vegetarian, top chef gourmet, BBQ, healthy, pastry, just some of the classes, you’re sure to learn brand new skills or perfect your existing ones.

Top Chef, Villa 196, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeira 1, Dubai. Tel: (04) 3855781. topchefdubai.com

9. Watch the sunrise at the Burj Khalifa

A ‘quiet’ January usually means less late nights and sore heads, so why not take advantage and watch the sun rise over Dubai from the world’s tallest building? Running every Friday and Saturday from 5.30am to 8.30am, guests will be able to take in breathtaking views of the waking city from the Burj Khalifa’s vantage point, way up on the 124th and 125th floors. Ticket prices start from Dhs149 with breakfast included.

At the Top, 5.30am to 8.30am, 124 & 125th floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 888 8124. tickets.atthetop.ae/atthetop

10. Stretch it out at a yoga class

If your aim for January is to go on a detox and restore your balance, one of the best places to do it in Dubai is Life n One. As well as lots of different yoga and meditation classes, enjoy healthy treats from their vegan café, visit their concept shop, or try one of their many classes available to book online from sound healing to yoga, meditation and more.

Life n’ One, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Dubai, Open Daily, 9.30am to 7.30pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. lifenone.com

11. Battle it out at this cool laser game

Looking for a way to burn off calories, burn off energy and have fun at the same time? You’ve got to check out XStrike, the brand new live-action combat simulation concept that recently opened in Al Quoz. The concept combines laser quest and paint ball without any of the mess (or next day’s bruises) and the playing fields are split into two concepts; City and Subway.

Xstrike, Al Quoz, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am, from Dhs89. Tel: (800) 9787453. xstrike.com

12. Take to the slopes in Mall of the Emirates

Arguably the coolest attraction in the city, the 22,500 square meter ski park set in Mall of the Emirates has loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a ‘Snow Park’ with a giant zorbing ball, ice cave, and ‘Mountain Thriller’ ride. If you’re planning a ski trip, the ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche and Ice Café. Ticket prices vary on your choice of activity.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, daily, 10am to 11pm. skidxb.com

13. Be a kid again at a water park

For an excellent waterpark day with an equally excellent deal – check out Laguna Waterpark at La Mer. From January 9 to February 1, every Friday and Saturday, Dhs145 will get you access to the waterpark as well as unlimited soft drinks and a BBQ feast. If you fancy staying later when the sun goes down, you can enjoy drinks at their new bar, The Bungalow.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, every Friday & Saturday from January 9 to February 1, entry from 10am. lagunawaterpark.com

14. Visit Dubai Miracle Garden

There are so many beautiful things to see in Dubai, and one that nears the top of the list has to be Dubai’s stunning Miracle Garden. Spread over 72,000 square meters, it’s home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties. No matter what your age, you’re sure to be awed by its beauty and it’s a great way to exercise too.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Arjan, Dubailand, Sun to Thur 9am to 9pm, Fri & Sat 9am to 11pm from Nov 1, Dhs40 kids, Dhs55 adults. dubaimiraclegarden.com

15. Play glow in the dark mini golf

Love a game of mini golf? We do too. But we’ve never seen a course quite like this before. 3D Blacklight Minigolf is a mini golf experience set in the dark, illuminated by neon black lighting and 3D effects that completely cover the walls and floor of the indoor course. Expect some epic visuals, from orange-hued desert scenes to the vibrant world beneath the sea.

3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am, from Dhs110 adult, Dhs90 children aged 5 to 12. Tel: (04) 565 7621. facebook.com/3DBlacklightMinigolfDubai

16. Burn off some energy at Sky Zone

This awesome activity park at Ibn Battuta Mall has everything you could need to blow off some steam and be a big kid for the day. With a Wipe Out zone, warrior courses, zip line, climbing wall, dodgeball court, trampoline park, toddler zone and giant warped walls, this 35,000 square foot has something for everyone.

Sky Zone, Persia Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, Sun to Weds 10am to 10pm, Thurs & Fri 10am to midnight, prices start from Dhs105 for 60 minutes. Tel: (800) 759 9663. skyzone.ae

Images: Provided