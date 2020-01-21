Experience authentic Chinese street food right here in Dubai…

Chinese New Year 2020 officially falls on Saturday, January 25, marking the Year of The Rat, and many of Dubai’s hotels, bars and restaurants will be celebrating.

Habtoor Palace hotel in Al Habtoor City is throwing a spectacular three-day Asian street food festival this weekend, with tempting authentic street food stalls, themed drinks and traditional Chinese entertainment.

Asian Village is free to enter and will take place in the Habtoor Palace gardens from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday January 23, Friday January 24 and Saturday January 25.

While you’re there, follow your nose to the different street food vendors, sampling bitesize Chinese classics like satay BBQ skewers, crispy spring rolls and tender dumplings, then relax in the ‘Lychee Lounge’ with a range of Asian beers.

Entertainment will include a traditional Chinese Lion dance taking place each day, as well as Asian music and ballet performances and cosplay. There’ll also be a special arts and crafts section for the whole family to enjoy, so get stuck in with the little ones.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City will also be getting in on the action, by throwing a special Chinese New Year-themed version of their popular City Brunch at The Market on Friday, January 24. There’ll be 15 live cooking stations and lots to keep children entertained whilst the adults eat, with face painting, a movie corner and even children’s cooking classes.

On the evening of the same day at The Market, a Chinese buffet will take place from 7pm to 10.30pm, for those who couldn’t make it during the day, with unlimited fills of your plate and soft beverages included.

What does this year have in store for you?

Asian Village, Habtoor Palace Gardens, Habtoor Palace Resort, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, 5pm to 10pm, January 23 to January 25, free entry. Tel: (04) 435 5577. lxrhotels3.hilton.com

City Brunch, The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, 1pm to 4.30pm, Friday January 24, Dhs425 house. Tel: (04) 435 5577. hilton.com

Chinese Buffet, The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, 7pm to 10.30pm, Friday January 24, Dhs195 soft. Tel: (04) 435 5577. hilton.com

Images: Provided