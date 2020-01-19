Don’t get lost in the rat race – these offers make celebrating Chinese New Year 2020 easy…

Chinese New Year 2020 starts this month and this year marks the Year of the Rat. Restaurants across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are celebrating the occasion with a host of deals more delicious than a bucket of Chinese crackers and a jug of sweet chilli sauce.

Expect to see splashes of red and gold, which symbolise wealth, luck and prosperity, across the cities from January 24 to February 10. As the legend goes, the rat won the Jade Emperor’s race with a cunning plan and by getting up extra early.

So, take a leaf out of the wiley ol’ rat’s book and get moving.

Dubai

Streetery

There’s no need to travel to China to celebrate the Year Of The Rat – let What’s On and Streetery take your taste buds on a tour of Asia for the ultimate Chinese New Year in Dubai. The Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Rat on Saturday January 25 and the What’s On award-winning restaurant Streetery is hosting the Chinese New Year event to remember. From joyful gifts of red envelopes, energetic traditional dances and meals symbolising good luck, there’s nowhere else you’ll want to be other than Cluster D, JLT. You’ll be served authentic dishes, family-buffet style, with Streetery signatures, including dim sum (delivered by cart), noodles, curries and much more.

Chinese New Year with What’s On and Streetery, Saturday, 7pm and 9pm on January 25, Dhs150 per person Tel: (04) 587 3373 @Streetery

Asian5

There’s no messing about at one of Dubai’s best street food spots. To most, a slap up Chinese meal of course means Peking duck covered in lashings of sauce, topped with crunchy cucumbers and spring onions all wrapped in a tender pancake. And, that’s exactly what you’ll get for Dhs79 at each of Asian5’s three branches. We wouldn’t judge you if you punt for the gyoza, dim sums, springs rolls, dynamite prawns and calamari as well. Just note, it’s dine-in only so don’t eat away your ability to stand up this Chinese New Year.

Asian5, various locations include Downtown Dubai, BurJuman and DAFZA, January 23 to January 30, prices vary. asian5restaurant.com

Asia Republic

Keep things casual on the Palm with a trip to Asia Republic where a set menu (priced from Dhs160 to Dhs200) boasts favourites such as siew mai, gyoza, pho laksa, stir-fried noodles and dim sum. With a focus on sharing dishes, this is the perfect place to celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 with friends and family.

Asia Republic, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, January 24 to January 30, Sat to Thurs 12.30pm to 10pm, Fri noon to 11pm, from Dhs160. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com

Beluga

Visit the city’s only dedicated caviar bar for a guaranteed night of luxury. The Chinese New Year 2020 will see a signature food and mixed drink menu rolled out, with delicacies such as tsarine potato with Russian Ossetra caviar, Angus beef tartare, shiso and yuzu with Beluga caviar and the restaurant’s star attraction: the golden cigar with Almas caviar that features one of the most exceptional caviar in the world.

Beluga, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, Sun to Weds 2pm to 11pm, Thu to Fri 2pm to 2am, Sat noon to 11pm, prices vary. Tel (04) 340 8882. mandarinoriental.com

Buddha Bar DXB

Get your gladrags on for a huge night spread across the dazzling two-floor venue. To mark the Chinese New Year 2020, Buddha-Bar DXB will present Buddha-Bar World Session 4 by flying in DJ Till Von Sein from Germany for one night only. The celebrations will run from 7pm to 2am and will see stunning aerialists performers as well as resident DJ Mario on stage before the Euro dance maestro takes to the decks.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Jan 24 7pm to 2am, prices vary. Tel: (04) 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Go! Chinese

If you fancy a lazy one on the sofa watching Crazy Rich Asians instead of a night at a plush restaurant then Go! Chinese has you covered. The takeaway chain has partnered up with Deliveroo to dish out free veggie noodles on all orders – with free reusable chopsticks thrown in for good measure. Pick any favourites from the menu on January 25 to take advantage of the offer.

Go! Chinese, noodles available January 25, prices vary. Deliveroo app orders only. deliveroo.ae

Hakkasan

We know it, you know it, everyone knows Hakkasan as a result of its always-excellent Cantonese cooking. And, if you’re looking for an extra special something to kick-start the Chinese New Year 2020, then let the excellent chefs here show you the way. Diners will be taken on a voyage around China with a bespoke set menu, which aims to showcase the very best of the nation’s cuisine. It will be complimented by a special mixed drink and rounded off with a salted caramel ganache. A DJ will perform every night as the celebrations run between January 24 and February 8.

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, January 24 to February 8, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs498 includes one mixed drink. Tel: (04) 426 2626. hakkasan.com/dubai

Long Yin

Usher in good fortune for the year over a set menu of steamed scallops and mixed seafood sio mai, sautéed tiger prawns, tenderloin beef Kong Po-style sauce and a dessert of mango exotica with strawberry caviar. It’s available during the lunchtime and evening sittings between January 24 and 25.

Long Yin, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, January 24 to 25, 12.30pm to 5pm, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs188 per person. Tel: (04) 217 0000. longyin-dubai.com.

Mekong

This tip-top spot will offer a special set menu – but, just like the rat, you’ll have to be quick as it runs for two days only from January 24 to 25. Chefs will serve an array of Cantonese specialties, in a sharing family style, such as dim sum, roasted duck and fried kailan finishing with a sweet treat of an Asian fruit plate. Don’t miss the black rice either as, just like the Emperor’s race, it’s the stuff of legends.

Mekong, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, January 24 to 25, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs666 soft drinks, Dhs999 Chinese beverages. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Saffron

It’s one of the city’s biggest and best spots to be on Fridays in Dubai and January 24 looks set to cap them all. Diners can expect the usual gargantuan array of food including an entire section dedicated to Peking duck, dim sum, hot pots, rice, noodles and everything else you could think of ordering from your local Chinese takeaway – only done to Saffron standards. There will also be live lion dances and a cracking fireworks display at 8pm on the night. If you can’t make the 24th, the special Saffron brunch runs until January 30, however the live entertainment and fireworks do not.

Saffron, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, January 24 to 30 6pm to 11pm, Dhs265 food only, Dhs132.50 kids aged four to 11, free for kids under three. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/saffron

Shanghai Chic

You won’t leave this place hungry if opting for the set menu, trust us. The Reunion special is available from January 23 to February 22 every night and sees chefs rustle up a vast array of dishes from an even greater array of ingredients including lobster, seabass, rib-eye steak, prawns, vegetables and more.

Shanghai Chic, Movenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jan 23 to Feb 22 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs188 soft drinks, Dhs288 house beverages. Tel: (04) 444 5613. movenpick.com

Shake Shack

A trio of newcomers will spice up the burger chain’s menu this month… Szechuan-style. Ring in the New Year with a twist on three menu favourites – the cheeseburger, chicken burger or cheesy fries. All three will be given a Chinese makeover and are available for a limited time only across the UAE.

Shake Shack, Various UAE locations, January 15 onwards. shakeshack.com

Trader Vic’s JBR

Head down to JBR where the festivities will run all weekend from January 23 to 25 at Trader Vic’s. The Polynesian venue will channel its inner Far East spirit by serving traditional Chinese grub, hosting special lion performances and keeping the specially made mixed drinks flowing. Guests will be given red envelopes that contain surprises inside to celebrate, too. The menu will be à la carte.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Jan 23 to 25, 5pm to 3am, prices vary. Tel: (04) 318 2530. Tradervicsjbr.com

Zengo

Revellers will be in for a treat come January 24 as the elegant Pan-Asian restaurant serves up dishes from the Orient. The evening brunch kicks off at 8pm and will welcome traditional Chinese performances, live cooking stations, pop-up bars and a DJ. The house beverages packages runs for three hours, however the party will continue well into the early hours.

Zengo, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort and Spa, JBR, Jan 24 8pm-onwards, Dhs299 ladies house beverages, Dhs399 gents house beverages. Tel: (04) 316 5550. zengo-dubai.com

Abu Dhabi

Dai Pai Dong

An all-day Prosperity Feast will run on January 25 from noon to 11pm – with your four-hour drinks package beginning on arrival. Expect live stations for soups, duck and chicken specialties and lots of grills, plus plenty of dim sum and desserts. From January 26 to February 10, the Al Maryah Island hotspot will be offering a special eight-course set menu including specialities such as lobster rice rolls, roasted duck, wagyu beef and a dessert platter fit to feed all 12 zodiac animals.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Prosperity Feast: Jan 25 noon to 11pm, Dhs388 soft drinks, Dhs488 house beverages. Set menu: Jan 26 to Feb 10, noon to 11pm, Dhs298 includes free drink. Tel: (02) 813 5520. rosewoodhotels.com

Hakkasan

Nights out don’t get much more elegant than eating at one of the world’s best-loved Cantonese restaurants situated in the majestic grounds of the Emirates Palace. So, treat yourself and loved ones to a special night at Hakkasan where chefs will craft a delectable three-course menu to mark the Year of the Rat. Highlights will include golden treasure pockets plus finely fried dumplings decorated with gold leaf in the shape of a money bag. The centrepiece will be a dessert presented as a lucky Chinese knot to signify good fortune for the year ahead. The Lucky Jie is a salted caramel ganache with mandarin, chili and cocoa. Lucky we dug out this deal for you.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, January 24 to February 8, Dhs498 per person. Tel: (02) 690 7739. hakkasan.com/abu-dhabi/

Nahaam

Head to Jumeirah at Etihad Towers for a special Friday brunch at Nahaam – which kicks off with complimentary red cherry blossom ice lollies. If that doesn’t get your tastebuds tingling, then we’re sure the live cooking stations and free-flowing Chinese hops will. Watch out for a live lion dance and the chance to win brunch for two, too.

Nahaam, Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Jan 24 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house beverages. Tel: (02) 811 5666. jumeirah.com

Rosewater

If you prefer Fridays that start with a lie in and end with an evening brunch, Rosewater could be your ticket. The Chinese-themed buffet brunch runs from 7pm to 11pm on January 24. Expect live cooking stations and lion dancers roaming around for entertainment. It returns on Chinese New Year’s Day (that’s January 25) and runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Rosewater, Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Friday brunch: Jan 24 7pm to 11pm, Dhs260 per person. Saturday brunch: Jan 25 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs210 per person. Tel: (02) 811 5666. jumeirah.com

Shake Shack

Ring in the New Year with a Szechuan twist on three menu favourites – the cheeseburger, chicken burger or cheesy fries. All three will be given a Chinese makeover and are available for a limited time only across the UAE.

Shake Shack, Various UAE locations, Jan 15-onwards. shakeshack.com

