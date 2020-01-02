Style, sophistication and skulls combine at this new modern Mexican

Everything we know about Mexico, we learned from American pop culture. After watching US TV shows such as The OC, we were anticipating bright lights, pool party vibes and a raucous crowd when we arrived at this new Mexican venue in Business Bay.

As it turned out, there was no boisterous pool party. Instead we took the elevator from the Grand Millennium lobby up to the rooftop, where we were met by incredibly stylish hosts, guided through an enormous camouflaged black door and into a dimly lit, uber stylish restaurant and lounge.

Chingón couldn’t be further removed from the tacky Cancun atmosphere depicted on US TV shows. In fact, Chingón – meaning ‘something cool’ – is exactly that – it’s really, really cool. From the bronze dia de muertos calavera skulls lining the walls, to the plush black velvety sofas, the fierce amber lights shining from behind the bar, and the deep house meets Amazonian tunes reverberating quietly in the background, Chingón’s aesthetic creates a dark and mysterious atmosphere that exudes class.

In terms of the view, this new spot has a cracking one out across Dubai Canal, and during cooler months the venue opens the windows so wide that it feels like you’re dining outside.

All of this adds up to a pretty spectacular setting for sundowners, and at Chingón, they’re of the expertly mixed Tequila variety. We recommend the signature Nahuatl Old Fashion (Dhs85) with agave syrup, homemade bitters with cocoa, dohka and vanilla. Pair that with a selection of dishes from the raw bar and the delicious duck carnitas tacos, and you’ve got yourself a stylish fiesta.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, daily from 6pm. Tel: (04) 8733377. facebook.com/chingondubai