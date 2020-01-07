Get ready for those photo likes to hit an all time high…

If you’re one of those people who will never skip out on the chance for a good selfie, then this news is for you. The Selfie Kingdom (TSK) is Dubai’s first ever selfie museum specially created for the selfie king and queen and its now open at Dubai Motor City.

Per person you will pay Dhs55 if you’re over the age of 12 and children ages three to 12 pay Dhs45, but they need to be accompanied with an adult. A family of four can enter for just Dhs160. It’s important to note that the prices mentioned are on a per hour basis.

The space currently features fifteen pop-up rooms with colourful and unique backdrops offering the perfect excuse to whip out that phone for a pic or two (…or twenty).

You don’t even have to worry about bad lighting as every room will be properly lit to ensure you get the best photo possible.

The great news is that the rooms are remodelled every few months, so you can keep heading back for some more ‘Gram worthy shots and likes.

While you may find it hard to tear yourself away from the rooms, do save some time to check out the exhibitions and installations at the space. They are created by various artists, designers, and innovators and all for your enjoyment.

The colourful and vibrant venue is guaranteed to spark your creativity, and you can even go to get some work done alongside other creative minds in the co-working space. You can even hire the museum to host private parties and events.

We can’t wait to check this place out!

Selfie Kingdom, Motor City, Dubai, open daily 11am to 8pm, family of four Dhs160, children ages 3 to 12 Dhs45, 12 and over Dhs55 for one hour, Tel:(055) 526 1188 theselfiekingdom.com.

Images: Provided