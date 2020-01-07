The video was even reposted by HH Sheikh Hamdan…

If you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to be a bird, soaring down the world’s tallest building, we’ve found a video that comes pretty close. Not for the faint-hearted, the new drone footage gets up close and personal with Burj Khalifa, starting from the very tip right down to the ground.

Johnny Schaer, also known as Johnny FPV (first person view) on YouTube, filmed the incredible clips using a range of technical drone equipment in collaboration with Dubai Film. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai was such a fan of the video he shared it on his own Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Johnny said: “Burj Khalifa, aka the tallest building in the WORLD. I’ve been dreaming of flying here for the last few years, as building diving has always been a core part of FPV for me. Thanks to all who made it happen! Happy New Year!”

If you’ve been to one of the VR parks in Dubai, you might have experienced a similar heart-in-mouth reaction that the video creates. The camera, attached to a drone, perfectly captures the free-falling sensation a bird would feel as it glides down the sky scraper.

Johnny FPV, who uses racing drones to create his content, has also filmed at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The stunning video offers a different perspective of the world’s largest mosque, showcasing the beauty of the building in all its glory.

Burj Khalifa celebrated its 10th birthday on Saturday January 4, with a huge light show, fireworks and dancing fountains. Construction on the Burj Khalifa began on January 6, 2004 and officially opened just six years later, on January 4, 2010.

Image: YouTube