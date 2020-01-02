Construction began in 2004 and just six years later, the Burj Khalifa opened…

The Burj Khalifa is firmly recognised across the world as one of Dubai’s most iconic structures, not to mention holding a world record title for being the world’s tallest building.

It turns 10 years old on Saturday, January 4 and in true Burj Khalifa style, they’re putting on a massive celebration, which includes special light shows at the famous Dubai Fountains and some huge fireworks.

A tweet from the Burj Khalifa’s official Twitter account confirms the celebrations.

قبل 10 أعوام عانقنا السماء من على قمة الإنجاز المعماري، شاركونا احتفالاتنا بمرور 10 أعوام على افتتاح #برج_خليفة يوم ٤ يناير Join us on January 4 to celebrate the extraordinary, the iconic and everything in between. #BurjKhalifaTurns10 #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/ucICVDUFS5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 1, 2020

So, what is to be expected on the big day:

Thousands of people are expected to attend the anniversary celebration to see the specially choreographed LED shows beamed upon the building. The shows from Dubai Fountains will be the world’s longest when they go ahead.

There will be three shows on Saturday, January 4, taking place at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm, so you’ve got three opportunities to catch all of the live action. If you’re watching from the Burj Khalifa’s observation deck – At the Top or The Dubai Mall, you might just get a free gift.

Outside the Dubai Mall, by the Dubai Fountain Boardwalk, there are plenty of other surprises visitors can take part in. We recommend heading there early if you want to catch a prime spot.

Construction on the Burj Khalifa began on January 6, 2004 and officially opened just six years later, on January 4, 2010. That’s just six years to construct over an undeniably impressive 828 meters of pure concrete, steel, glass and more.

Happy Birthday Burj Khalifa!