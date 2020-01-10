What a way to kick off a new decade…

January is already underway and shaping up to be an epic start to 2020. From exciting live performances, to world-renowned sporting events, there’s so much to enjoy across the emirate throughout January. Here’s all the best things you can still look forward to this month.

Throughout January: Enjoy the Dubai Shopping Festival

For fans of shopping deals, live music, entertainment and exciting prizes, January is the best time of the year as Dubai Shopping Festival runs annually throughout the month. This year you’ll be able to save up to 90 per cent on your favourite brands, enter fantastic giveaways, see daily firework shows and more.

Dubai Shopping Festival, malls across Dubai, daily until February 1. visitdubai.com

Throughout January: Veganuary takes over Dubai

If you’ve ever considered trying a vegan lifestyle, January is the time to do it. Across the world, Veganuary is a movement which sees a host of restaurants and shops increase their offering of vegan-friendly products. In Dubai, check out Marks and Spencer’s new Plant Kitchen range to cook at home, or Fuchsia Urban Thai where you can get complimentary Corn Fritters throughout the month.

January 8 to March 14: Attend the Middle East’s largest LEGO festival

The biggest LEGO festival the region has ever seen kicks off on Wednesday January 8. Running until Saturday March 14, visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall will be able to meet a series of their favourite LEGO characters. The mall’s popular IMAGINE show has been given a LEGO makeover which will be accompanied by a firework display at 8pm on January 8.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, daily from January 8 to March 14, 8pm onwards. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

January 16: CÉ LA VI opens its doors

The long-awaited Singaporean export CÉ LA VI, located on the 54th floor of the newly-opened Address Sky View, will officially open to the public on January 16. The stunning restaurant, which boasts incredible Burj Khalifa views, promises a contemporary Asian menu with more than a few must-try dishes.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, opening January 16. facebook.com/celavidubai

January 17: Lewis Capaldi makes his UAE debut

While not strictly in Dubai, you won’t have to travel too far to catch Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi perform his huge heart-wrenching hits. Taking the stage in Sharjah, it will be the star’s first time performing in the UAE. Tickets are selling fast with the majority of packages already sold out, so be quick if you want to get your hands on a ticket.

Lewis Capaldi live, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah, UAE, 9pm onwards, Friday January 17, 2020. platinumlist.net

January TBC: Hutong will open in DIFC

Award-winning upscale Chinese restaurant, Hutong, is opening this month (hopefully in time for Chinese New Year on January 25) in DIFC. It’s already found in The Shard in London, New York, Miami and Hong Kong, serving premium Asian cuisine in a stunning authentic setting.

Hutong Dubai, ground floor of Legatum Plaza, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, opening Jan 2020. @hutongdubai

January 23 to 26: Spectate the Dubai Desert Classic 2020

The world’s top golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood will tee off for four-days off intense competition. Away from the course, there’ll be food stalls, family-friendly activities and music entertainment.

Emirates Golf Club, Thursday January 23 to Sunday January 26, 6am to 6pm, from Dhs75. omegadubaidesertclassic.com

January 24: Run the annual Dubai Marathon

Take on the full Dubai Marathon or sign up for the 10km race. Alternatively, line the streets and cheer the brave souls plodding up and down Jumeirah Beach Road. They’ll appreciate the support.

Dubai Marathon, Umm Suqeim Road, January 24, from 6am, 4km Dhs184, 10km Dhs313, marathon Dhs551. dubaimarathon.org

January 24: Let Robbie Williams ‘Entertain You’

As part of the huge Dubai Shopping Festival line-up, superstar singer and entertainer, Robbie Williams, will be coming to Dubai. You’ll be able to see him take the stage at The Pointe, where he’ll play his legendary hits such as Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You, Millennium, She’s The One and Angels.

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday January 24, 4pm, from Dhs295. Tickets available from the Dubai Calendar app or ticketmaster.ae

January 25: Streetery is hosting an epic Chinese New Year party

The Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Rat on Saturday January 25 and the What’s On award-winning restaurant Streetery is hosting the Chinese New Year event to remember. Get ready for a delicious family-style sharing meal serving up Streetery signatures, including dim sum (delivered by cart), noodles, curries and much more.

Chinese New Year with What’s On and Streetery, Saturday, 7pm and 9pm on January 25, Dhs150 per person Tel: (04) 587 3373 @Streetery