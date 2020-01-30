There’s an awesome ‘underground’ party happening in Dubai this weekend…

Is anyone else happy to see the end of the working week? Thursday is here and that means another weekend of epic parties and huge nights out in Dubai. From a not-so-secret secret underground party to some cool rap performances, here’s the big nights out happening in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday: WHITE Dubai presents Tory Lanez

Head to White Dubai on Thursday, January 30 to see Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez take to the stage, where he’ll perform some of his biggest hits like Say It and Luv. Ladies enter and can enjoy selected beverages for free until 12.30am.

White Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Thursday January 30. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Friday: DXB Experiments Presents ‘Underground’

A free pop-up music event is happening on Friday January 31, headlines by UK-based DJ duo Stanton Warriors. Underground is brought to you by #DXBExperiments and party-goers can expect an epic night of live music with old school breakout DJs, live art installations, food stations and some cool brands around during the one-off event. It will take place within the edgy, graffitied walls of Dubai’s only licensed car park – the P7 Arena at Media One Hotel, which will be transformed into the ultimate underground party venue. To avail the free access, all you have to do is register your attendance here.

#DXBExperiments presents Underground, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai, Friday January 31, 8pm onwards, free entry. Tel: (04) 427 1000. urbanevents.events.idloom.com

Friday: See John Legend perform live

Calling all of Dubai’s Ordinary People: Get ready as megastar John Legend is coming to Dubai to perform a one-off concert this month. For one night only on Friday, January 31, 2020 the All Of You hitmaker will be taking to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 and are on sale now via the Coca-Cola Arena’s official website. The show will start from 8pm, but make sure to get there early.

John Legend live at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, January 31 2020, 8pm, tickets from Dhs195. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

Friday: Tory Lanez at Drai’s Dubai

The Canadian rapper is performing his second gig in Dubai on Friday, February 1 at Drai’s Dubai. It’s free entry for ladies with free-flowing selected beverages until 12am. For guys its Dhs200 entry with two house drinks included. Tickets for guys are available at Virgin Megastore.

Drai’s Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Thursday January 30, free entry ladies, Dhs200 guys. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Friday: Davido at White Dubai

You might also like 8 of the hottest new bars, beach clubs and restaurants in Dubai right now

If you’re into RnB, hip hop and urban music, there’s only one place to be on Friday night. Singer Davido will be performing at White Dubai. Doors open from 11pm with free entry and free drinks for ladies between 11pm and 1am.

White Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Thursday January 30. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Saturday: Get on your dancing shoes for a Cuban-style party

For something a little different this weekend, get on your dancing shoes for an awesome one-off party at Andalucia Tapas & Grill. The Spanish and Latin restaurant is hosting a Cuban themed party complete with Anayvi’s club band. For Dhs199, you can enjoy two freshly rolled Colombian cigars, three malt drinks and two tapa dishes.

Andalucia Tapas & Grill, Jebel Ali Village, next to Ibn Battuta Mall, Saturday February 1, 9pm to 3am, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 882 3771. andaluciadxb.com

Images: Supplied/Social