If you’re in the mood for a roast dinner and a pint in JBR, you may have to get your thinking caps on, as popular Scottish pub Copper Dog has closed its doors. The venue was popular with British residents and tourists, located in Hilton by DoubleTree Hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Speculation mounted online as the pub changed its Facebook and Google profiles to ‘permanently closed’. A call to the hotel confirmed that the venue has in fact shut its doors, although its not clear the reason behind the sudden departure.

Copper Dog’s social media pages were active as recently as last week, so it might come as a surprise that it won’t be reopening its doors any time soon. A go-to spot for traditional ‘pub grub’, Copper Dog offered a daily roast dinner, as well as a variety of other British dishes.

The British restaurant and bar originated from Craigellachie Hotel in Speyside, bringing a Scottish Highlands flair to the Middle East. It also showcased the most extensive whisky selection in Dubai, serving over 219 varieties ageing from 1970 upwards.

This news marks the first restaurant closure of the new year, however there were a fair few venues that met the same fate in 2019. Sleek steakhouse Beefbar said goodbye to its DIFC location with the promise of a reopening in the future; superclub Gotha came and went within the space of 12 months, and New York-style eatery Tribeca quietly closed over the summer last year.

