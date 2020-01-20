The fun new beach club has replaced Playa Nomade at Rixos The Palm…

A fun new beach club has just opened on Palm Jumeirah, taking the place of Playa Nomade at Rixos The Palm. You’ll find it all the way at the end of the East Crescent, with great views of Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab.

Called Paradise Beach, the venue is now under new management and has had a colourful makeover – swapping the Balaeric design for a bright Mexican theme. There’s been a few layout changes too, redesigning the pool area to offer more tanning space, shifting the DJ booth closer to the beach, and renovating the restaurant, which is due to open soon.

Birds of Paradise, the beach club’s new ladies’ day, will launch next week and run every Wednesday thereafter. Girls can enjoy a pool day with wine, sangria, cocktails and a food platter fro Dhs100, while guys can enter for Dhs200 and get Dhs150 in food and beverage credit.

On weekends, guests can expect a varied line-up of local and international DJs set to perform. Fridays will have guest DJ Guti providing the tunes, while Saturdays will see DJ Ace and DJ Charlsey showcasing a hip-hop and R&B soundtrack, alongside a soon-to-launch Saturday brunch.

Best of all, ladies can get free entry to the beach club, although we recommend to arrive early as sun beds are first come first served. For guys there’s a Dhs100 entry fee on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends but that price includes two house beverages.

Paradise Beach, Rixos the Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Friday 10am to 11pm, Saturday 10am to 7pm. Tel: (050) 367 9940. @paradisebeachdxb

Images: Provided