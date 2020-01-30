Saturday February 1 will be your last chance to visit…

Calling all fans of speakeasy JBR bar, District, there’s only a couple more days to get your fill of the laidback lounge – as it will be closing its doors for good this weekend (January 31 and February 1, 2020).

Located at Rixos Premium JBR, District opened back in May 2019 and now, after eight months it’s time to say goodbye. It occupied the spot formerly inhabited by nightclub, Inner City Zoo, which also closed after just over a year of operation.

With a cool, loft-house style vibe, District offered a Tuesday ladies’ night, live lounge set on a Sunday and Thursday, dinner and a breakfast brunch deal. However, unfortunately it faced competition from long-established Dubai watering holes, Lock, Stock & Barrel and STK, which both reside in Rixos Premium.

Whilst we don’t yet know exactly what will replace District, the team at Rixos Premium has plans to relaunch it as a new Turkish restaurant which will serve Arabic food and shisha.

The news follows closures of a number of other Dubai bars and restaurants in 2019, which included Ruth’s Chris steakhouse, sports bar Girder’s Garden, beachside spot Playa Nomade and New York-style bar Tribeca.

Also this month, in January 2020, popular Scottish pub Copper Dog closed their doors. Their was no official announcement except the pub changed its Facebook and Google profiles to ‘permanently closed’ and the team has plans to relaunch the space after Ramadan.

Whilst the high turnover of bars and restaurants in the city can sometimes mean that some of our favourites are no more, it always paves the way for new openings to be revealed in the city.

Just some of the eagerly-anticipated bars and restaurants to open in Dubai in 2020 include SUSHISAMBA, Taiko and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

Watch this space…

Images: Provided