A temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at the top of Jais Mountain…

We’ve had some unpredictable weather in the UAE recently, but the news that snow and hail hit parts of the UAE with temperatures reaching below freezing is sure to get some jaws dropping.

The shiver-inducing temperature of -0.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at 4.15am today, at the top-most peak of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jais Mountain. It can be found in the Hajar Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah.

The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was -0.1 °C in Jais Mountain at 04:15 AM#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 0.1- درجة مئوية في جبل جيس الساعة 04:15 صباحاً. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 15, 2020

Some keen snow-seekers have even trekked out to snap a pic with a tiny snowman they’d just made. Bet you didn’t think you could do that in the UAE did you?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مركز العاصفة (@storm_ae) on Jan 14, 2020 at 7:57pm PST

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have today, Wednesday January 15, issued a new warning to UAE residents, advising them to ‘be prepared’ and ‘on the alert’ due to hazardous weather expected. This weather is expected consist of wind speeds reaching 40 kilometres over land, causing poor visibility and up to 60km over the sea. More rainfall is expected too.

The news follows weeks of extreme weather in the UAE, with record amounts of rain, high winds and even thunderstorms causing disruptions in many parts. Dubai Media Office reported that Dubai was hit with unusually heavy rain on Saturday January 11, reaching 150 millimetres per hour for two and a half hours.

Fortunately, things look set to calm down by Friday, January 17 with some morning humidity, light winds and a much calmer sea state. Moderate winds and slight fog are expected to return on Saturday, January 18, with some clouds and haze in certain areas.

We’ll be here, waiting for that sunshine…

