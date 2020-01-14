We’ll have to wait a little longer for that sunshine…

We’re now well into January and we’ve certainly been experiencing some unpredictable weather in the last few weeks, with strong winds and heavy rainfall lashing parts of the UAE.

It looks like we’re not quite ‘out of the storm’ yet either, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that there’s more to come, with freezing rain and thunderstorms expected.

The NCM issued a weather warning this morning, Tuesday January 14, advising UAE residents to be aware of fog formation, poor visibility and to take necessary precautions.

What can we expect from the UAE weather this week?

Clouds are expected to converge over Northern and Eastern parts of the UAE by Tuesday afternoon, meaning a noticeable decrease in temperature felt across the country. With this, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in some areas, so you might want to remember your coat. The Arabian Gulf conditions are said to range between ‘rough and very rough’.

On Wednesday, January 15, UAE residents can expect some clouds and a chance of rainfall, with moderate to strong winds. Things are looking up on Thursday, January 16, with a rise in temperature and even some humidity in the morning. Winds are expected to be light.

By Friday, January 17, the weather looks set to be pretty much back to normal, with some morning humidity, light winds and a much calmer sea state. Moderate winds and slight fog are expected to return on Saturday, January 18, with some clouds and haze in certain areas.

The NCM advised UAE residents to follow their official Twitter page to get the latest updates.

Images: Getty