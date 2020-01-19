If you love South-Korean street food, make this your new hangout…

South Korea is a symbol for so many cool cultural entities, whether its the catchiest K-Pop tunes or the next life-changing beauty regime. None more so though, than its exciting take on street food, in particular the unique style of fried chicken dishes.

Kimpo is the new Korean bar and restaurant just opened in Conrad Dubai and it looks seriously cool. The venue is adorned in neon lights and vibrant graffiti artwork, bringing an edgy Seoul-meets-Brooklyn vibe to Downtown Dubai.

Fried chicken, or chimaek, is their speciality, but you’ll also find a range of exciting East-Asian dishes to try. The menu includes a Korean Bulgogi Sloppy Joe, an East-meets-West take on tacos and Kimpo Pizza, complete with salmon, kimchi mayonnaise, yuzu jelly and sesame seeds – sounds interesting!

The concept is simple, with a strong focus on fuss-free food and memorable experiences. Sports fans will also be able to enjoy live screenings of games on the screens from the comfort of a semi-private booth. With the promise of a DJ on regular nights, guests will be able to enjoy the lively atmosphere six days per week until 2am.

South-Korean born chef, Sung Choul Lee, is heading up the kitchen, making sure all the dishes pack a punch with both flavour and authenticity. “Kimpo will show the city the real Korean way of life – chicken and hops,” said Chef Lee. “Offering fuss-free and simple twisted street food and a well-stocked bar, Kimpo will satisfy Dubai’s thirst for authentic food experiences.”

Kimpo, ground floor, Conrad Dubai, Trade Centre Area, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 444 7444. @kimpodxb

Images: Provided