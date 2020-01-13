Travel deals: Etihad Airways announce massive January flight sale
You’ll need to book before January 23, 2020…
Travelling this year? If you’ve been putting off making a decision about going on holiday, we recommend doing it sooner rather than later.
Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad Airways, have announced a sale on flights to destinations around the world that depart between Monday, January 20 and Wednesday, November 25, 2020. You’ll need to book before midnight on Thursday, January 23 to avail the discounted prices.
Savings are available on Etihad business and economy class flights from Abu Dhabi (AUH), Al Ain (AAN) and Dubai (DXB) to some awesome destinations across the globe. Get return flights to Bangkok for as little as Dhs2,143 or London from Dhs2,343 and New York from Dhs4,843.
What better excuse to book that trip or plan ahead for flights home?
Here are some of the top Economy flight deals you can get:
Shanghai, China (PVG) – from Dhs2,083
Bangkok, Thailand (BKK) – from Dhs2,143
Cairo, Egypt (CAI) – from Dhs2,275
London, UK (LHR) – from Dhs2,343
Rome, Italy (FCO) – from Dhs2,683
Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS) – from Dhs3,483
Tokyo, Japan (NRT) – from Dhs4,293
New York, USA (JFK) – from Dhs4,843
Etihad aren’t the only ones having a sale on flights this January. Dubai-based airline, Emirates also announced discounts have been applied to a number of their flights to destinations around the world until January 23, 2020.
