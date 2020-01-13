You’ll need to book before January 23, 2020…

Travelling this year? If you’ve been putting off making a decision about going on holiday, we recommend doing it sooner rather than later.

Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad Airways, have announced a sale on flights to destinations around the world that depart between Monday, January 20 and Wednesday, November 25, 2020. You’ll need to book before midnight on Thursday, January 23 to avail the discounted prices.

Savings are available on Etihad business and economy class flights from Abu Dhabi (AUH), Al Ain (AAN) and Dubai (DXB) to some awesome destinations across the globe. Get return flights to Bangkok for as little as Dhs2,143 or London from Dhs2,343 and New York from Dhs4,843.

What better excuse to book that trip or plan ahead for flights home?

Here are some of the top Economy flight deals you can get:

Shanghai, China (PVG) – from Dhs2,083

Bangkok, Thailand (BKK) – from Dhs2,143

Cairo, Egypt (CAI) – from Dhs2,275

London, UK (LHR) – from Dhs2,343

Rome, Italy (FCO) – from Dhs2,683

Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS) – from Dhs3,483

Tokyo, Japan (NRT) – from Dhs4,293

New York, USA (JFK) – from Dhs4,843

Etihad aren’t the only ones having a sale on flights this January. Dubai-based airline, Emirates also announced discounts have been applied to a number of their flights to destinations around the world until January 23, 2020.

Discover the best deal for you on Etihad flights at etihad.com

