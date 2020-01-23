It’s not beach weather just yet…

We’ve had some pretty unsettled weather in Dubai over the past few weeks and if you were hoping for some sun this weekend, we’re afraid you might have to wait a little longer.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have predicted some cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall in some parts of the UAE in the next few days, so hang on to your jackets for now.

The NCM also issued a warning to UAE residents about the possibility of low fog and advised motorists to be aware of potentially compromising driving conditions as a result. Fog is expected to reduce visibility to less than 1000 metres in some areas.

So what can we expect from the UAE weather this weekend?

On Friday, January 24, the overall outlook is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy, with some chance of rainfall in certain areas in the UAE, around the Northern and Eastern areas. Temperatures might decrease slightly and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be rough during the morning.

You may see things brighten up a bit on Saturday, January 25, with fair to partly cloudy skies, particularly over the sea. Humidity is set to climb too, with light winds felt at times throughout the day.

There’s a chance of more rain on Sunday, January 26 with some clouds, another dip in temperature and moderate winds. On Monday, January 27, there’s a chance of more rain still, with moderate winds and a very rough sea.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer for that sunshine then…

