On Thursday January 16, Emirates Airline announced that it would pledge funds to support the bushfire relief in Australia, after the country has battled devastating fires for the past few months.

The airline confirmed that it will donate 10 per cent of proceeds from in-flight sales between January 17 and February 16 2020 to the country. Additionally, Emirates promised to match any contributions made from its fliers to the bushfire relief, between those dates, dollar-for-dollar.

Emirates highlighted that any money it raises will go towards the recovery and building efforts that are currently taking place as part of the bushfire relief in Australia.

As well as monetary contributions, Emirates also expressed its wish to further drive awareness and support for the cause as well as encouraging donations towards the relief efforts.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said: “We are deeply saddened by the bushfires in Australia and the impact they have had on families, communities, wildlife and businesses across the country. There’s been an outpouring of support from all over the world for Australia, including from the UAE.”

He continued, “Emirates remains committed to Australia and its people who have welcomed us into their home for over 20 years. We will be working closely with relevant organisations to contribute funds to those who need it most.”

Over the past few weeks, the airline has been waiving flight change fees to and from Australia for any Australian residents in the UAE who have been affected by the bushfires. For more information on how to redeem this waiver, click here.

Images: Facebook