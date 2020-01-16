She fell while racing at the Al Salam Cycling Championships…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai rushed to help an injured cyclist in Dubai yesterday, Wednesday January 15.

The Emirati cyclist, named Annan Al-Amri, had been taking part in an amateur race when she fell down and cut her chin. The Dubai ruler was quick to help her, providing a tissue from his pocket to wipe her face as the Dubai Ambulance paramedics helped her to her feet.

Annan Al-Amri was taking part in the Al Salam Championship as part of the Al Wathba team, and as another cyclist lost their balance, the pair fell into each other in the road. According to Emirates Vision, she luckily only sustained minor injuries after suffering the fall.

It’s not the first time the UAE’s Prime Minister has stepped in to help one of his residents. HH Sheikh Mohammed, who is known for having a keen interest in cycling, previously rescued a trio of cyclist stranded in the Dubai desert.

Dubai teacher Kayleigh Hutchison, along with friends Linda and Brenda were on a 50 kilometre cycle in Al Qudra when her bike chain came off and became twisted. With little phone battery and no tools, the girls began to panic. Later on, a car of local men approached, offering water and helping repair the bike, including HH Sheikh Mohammed, and fixed the bike so the ladies could continue their cycle home.

