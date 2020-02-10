These cosy lunch spots are picture-perfect…

If you’re anything like us, you’ll agree that Saturdays are made for lazy lunches and leisurely afternoons that start, well, whenever you want them to. Living in Dubai we’re spoiled for choice with lunch spots that have amazing views, so we’ve rounded up a list of 10 of the best places in Dubai for a lazy Saturday lunch.

*Disclaimer: You can enjoy a lazy lunch any day of the week, but Saturday is our favourite.

Ammos

In the mood for authentic Greek food? Graze away on the open terrace at pretty blue-and-white hued restaurant Ammos. You’ll find it at the Rixos Premium JBR and seafood lovers, especially, will be in their element with dishes like octopus carpaccio from the Raw Bar, lobster spaghetti and fresh oysters.

Ammos, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, daily 12 to 5.30pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (052) 777 9473. ammosgreek.com

Club Vista Mare

Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is a great place to head to if you can’t decide what cuisine you’re in the mood for yet. Wander down the relaxed promenade which has pretty views of the water, where you’re sure to be enticed by one of the many restaurants including super-chilled Caribbean haunt Ras Beach Vibes, idyllic Italian restaurant, La Cucina or gastropub-style offering, The Tap House. As afternoon blends into evening, the strip is lit up by twinkling fairy lights, making for a magical setting.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 9am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 390 9999. @clubvmare

CÉ LA VI Dubai

For epic views of Downtown Dubai and the glittering Burj Khalifa right there in front of you from a 54th floor restaurant, brand new opening, CÉ LA VI Dubai is definitely a must-visit. Bag yourself a seat right out on the terrace and tuck into contemporary Asian dishes and crisp cocktails. Make sure to get a picture on the terrace swing for those guaranteed Insta-likes.

CÉ LA VI Dubai, Address Sky View, Tuesday to Friday 12pm to 3am, Saturday to Monday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

folly by Nick & Scott

Madinat Jumeirah is a great place to spend a Saturday (or any other day of the week) but how about seeing the sparkling waterways, distinctive souk features and views of the Burj Al Arab from a little higher up? Visit folly by Nick & Scott, the picture-perfect Saturday offering, that’s set across three floors, including a restaurant, wine terrace and cool rooftop terrace. A daily happy hour runs there from 4pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced from Dhs35.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 4308535. @follydubai

Marina Social

The Dubai Marina is a guaranteed good spot for lunch (and breakfast and dinner). If you’re looking for an awesome restaurant at which to spend a lazy Saturday afternoon with a traditional roast dinner in front of you, look no further than Marina Social with its stunning terrace offering great al fresco dining and drinking. The roast dinner is available every Saturday and Sunday and you’ll be able to choose from Wagyu beef, lamb or chicken with all the trimmings, starting from Dhs135.

Marina Social by Jason Atherton, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 6pm to 10.45pm, Thursday 6pm to 11.45pm, Friday 1pm to 4.30pm, 7pm to 11.45pm, Saturday 1pm to 10.45pm. Tel: (04) 446 6664. marinasocialdubai.com

Noepe

Another place on the long list of picture-perfect spots in Dubai is the Dubai Creek, offering awesome views of the Dubai skyline from afar – cameras at the ready. If you sit outside on the terrace you’ll enjoy stunning views of the yachts moored at the harbour as you graze on Modern-European dishes including pizza, pasta, salads, fresh seafood and much more.

Noepe, Park Hyatt Dubai Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 12.30pm to 2am, Friday 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 602 1814. @noepedxb

Shimmers

Shimmers has long been regarded by many-a Dubai resident as being one of the best places to catch a sunset in Dubai. It’s hardly surprising given its location, nestled on a white-washed beachfront terrace in front of the Madinat Jumeirah. The menu is bursting full of Greek dishes and we think you’ll struggle to choose between signature plates including the wild Greek sea bass carpaccio, Iberico lamb rack or chicken Gyros.

Shimmers, Madinat Jumeirah, Mina A’ Salam, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

The Beach House

For stunning and expansive views of the waters surrounding the Palm Jumeirah, check out The Beach House at Anantara The Palm, located on an elegant decked terrace leading on to the beach. We recommend heading there to watch the sunset with a Bellini in hand and a hearty serving of crispy calamari to share with your fellows at the table.

The Beach House, Anantara Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 567 8316. anantara.com

The London Project

The leafy, botanical vibe at The London Project will have you feeling like you’re in a posh English bar in Covent Garden, and will definitely have you reaching for your camera. Set over two levels, you could choose to sit indoors, where there’s something pretty to see everywhere you look. or opt for a seat on the outdoor terrace, with stunning views out across the sea towards JBR.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Friday to Tuesday 10am to 12am, Wednesday & Thursday 10am to 2am. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Walnut Grove, The Dubai Mall

The Dubai Fountains are one of Dubai’s most must-see attractions, whether you’re a Dubai resident or a tourist. There are many restaurants situated mere metres from the Fountains, giving you a prime view of the shows that come on every day. We love plush South African cafe concept, Walnut Grove at The Dubai mall for its mouthwatering options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts (seriously, look at the menu before you go as you might spend hours deciding).

Walnut Grove, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, daily 10am to 12am. Tel: (800) 382 246 255. walnutgrove.ae

Images: Social