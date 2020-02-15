A cheese festival, new brunches and Jason Derulo will perform…

Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai, so you can have the best weekend ever.

Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday February 20

1. Check out the UAE’s first Organic Festival

The UAE’s first ever Annual Organic Festival hosted by Emirates Bio Farm will be held this month from Thursday February 20 to Saturday February 22 and is the perfect way to get you started on your path to clean-eating habits. The three-day event will take place in Emirates Bio Farm which is the largest privately-owned organic farm in the UAE located between Dubai and Al Ain amidst the red desert dunes of Al Shuwaib.

Annual Organic Festival, Al Shuwaib, Al Ain, 8am to 5pm on Feb 20 to 22, Dhs35 admission (includes the farm tour), Tel: (03) 783 8422. emiratesbiofarm.com

2. Take flight in Hatta

The ultimate slip, slide ‘n’ fly is real, and it’s insane – and ready for thrill-seekers in Hatta. Located at the Hatta Wadi Hub adventure area, it’s been aptly-named the Drop-in, because you literally have to drop in, head-first into a pool after shooting down a huge slide that will see you soaring through the air at speeds up to 40 to 80 kilometres per hour.

Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, 8.30am to 6pm, Dhs75. Tel: (800) 637227. visithatta.com

3. Enjoy a night of fiesta

The Cadiz Carnival is happening in Andalusia soon but you won’t need to travel to Spain to enjoy it. Salero at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is hosting its own fiesta from Thursday February 20 to Sunday March 1. You’ll be able to enjoy a special set menu for Dhs160 including almorejo, calamares y chipirones a la Andaluza andpaella de albondigas, as well as live entertainment.

Salero, Kempinksi Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Thursday Feb 20 to Sunday March 1, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com/dubai

4. Feast on unlimited seafood

If you love nothing more than tasting the flavours of the sea, then we’ve found the perfect Thursday night brunch deal for you. At nosh, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, you’ll be able to enjoy a buffet filled with seafood, for Dhs189 including soft beverages and Dhs299 including selected house beverages. Get ready for an evening tucking into with oysters, smoked salmon, mussels, clams, prawns and more.

nosh, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Thursdays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs189 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com/jumeirah-lakes-towers

5. See Lethal Bizzle perform live

British rapper Lethal Bizzle is making his way to Dubai to perform at Drai’s this Thursday, February 20. Famed for songs such as Fester Skank, Leave it Yeah and POW, Lethal Bizzle will be taking the stage to perform a string of his biggest hits. Entrance and drinks are free for ladies until 1am and for guys it’s Dhs100 with one drink.

Drai’s, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Thursday February 20, 11pm to 4am, free for ladies, Dhs100 guys. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Friday February 21

6. Get your yoga on

If you’re one of Dubai’s devoted yoga crowd (or just fancy trying it out), keep your schedule clear for the weekend of Friday, February 21 and Saturday 22 as huge yoga festival, XYoga is returning to Dubai. It will take place on the rolling sands of Kite Beach and the itinerary for the weekend will be jam-packed full with free classes, workshops, meditation and lots more on the agenda. Up to 20,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to descend on the festival over the two days.

XYoga Dubai, Kite Beach, February 22 and 23, from 8am, free. xyogadubai.com

7. Check out this new bar’s brunch

Brand new Business Bay bar, La Mezcaleria has just launched its new party brunch. Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, you’ll be able to tuck into an abundance of Latino-Oriental dishes, including appetisers, salads, a street-style taco cart and exotic cheese platters. There’ll also be plenty of exciting entertainment to enjoy throughout the afternoon.

La Mezcaleria, Oberoi, Business Bay, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (050) 423 4044. oberoihotels.com

8. Enjoy brunch by the beach followed by an epic afterparty

What’s more quintessentially Dubai than a brilliant brunch by the beach? If we’re being totally honest… not much. And now, one of Dubai’s most exciting new beach venues, WHITE Beach has launched its hotly-anticipated brunch, with a few added benefits thrown in for good measure. Brunch packages include pool and beach access, plus access to after-party concerts. And to start things off proper, the one and only Tinie Tempah performs, so book your brunch spots, while there’s still space.

WHITE Restaurant, Atlantis, The Palm, Fri noon to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs525 with sparkling. atlantisthepalm.com

9. Have a brie-lliant evening

You can’t beat a fondue evening, especially one with bucketloads of cheese on offer. At UBK this week it’s all about the cheese fondue, where you’ll be able to get one portion of fondue and a beverage for Dhs99, or for Dhs189 you’ll get two portions of fondue and two drinks.

UBK, Cluster A, Movenpick Hotel, JLT, daily until February 29, 12pm to 2am, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

10. Singalong to your fave Jason Derulo jam

He’s back! American superstar Jason Derulo will be performing at Base Dubai on Friday night. For the first 100 ladies it’s free entry, and then you’ll pay Dhs100 thereafter and guys will pay Dhs200 for regular entry. There’s also free drinks for ladies. Jason Derulo has become one of America’s most successful R&B stars, and his first single Whatcha Say became the most widely played radio single of all time after it was released in 2009, earning triple-platinum status.

Jason Derulo, Base, Dubai Design District, Friday February 21, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (055) 313 4999. basedubai.com

Saturday February 22

11. Visit a new exhibition

Using spray paint as her medium, Korean born artist, Stickymonger paints using neutrality, often using a palette of black and white. Her work is autobiographical, which means she only paints what she knows to be true. The paintings offer a depth of tone which will inflict emotion, but won’t be dictated by the artist who chooses to paint at night when time ceases to exist – a mood which is reflected in her paintings.

Lonesome Planet, Facilité, Building 2, Dubai Design District, Dubai, exhibition runs until March 11, 10am to 6pm Sat to Thur, Tel: (04) 361 4223 facilite.ae

12. Check out a new Mediterranean restaurant

Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a brand new spot to enjoy poolside drinks, delicious Mediterranean dishes and panoramic Marina views. Paros is located on the 46th floor of the newly-opened Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, and has opened its doors to the public. Apart from great views, the rooftop bar and restaurant also offers chic lounge vibes thanks to the warm wooden interiors and cosy soft furnishings. With plenty of rattan decor, the Mediterranean restaurant has a bohemian inspired design.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, Restaurant: Sunday to Thursday 11am to 1am, Thursday and Friday 11am to 3am, Bar: Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 1am, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

13. Take a tour of QE’s Bridge

Dubai has plenty of opportunities to take a look back at the history of the world. One of the biggest artefacts in town is the QE2 ship, currently docked at Port Mina Rashid. Until now, one of the most exclusive parts of the QE2 has remained underwraps. The captain’s command room, known at ‘the bridge’, remained a private area for crew and VIPs back in the day. You can now place yourself in the captain’s seat with the launch of QE2’s Bridge Tour. For passengers staying onboard, the tour will be Dhs60, otherwise its Dhs135.

The Bridge, QE2, Port Mina Rashid, daily 10am, 12pm and 4pm, Dhs135. qe2.com/offers

15. Feast on a cheese fest

A huge Dubai cheese festival, Cheese Fest UAE, is making it’s way to Barasti on Saturday February 22. Between 12pm and 11pm you’ll be able to sample a plethora of incredible cheeses from around the world. Not only will you get to eat as much cheese as you can handle, there’s going to be masterclasses to get involved with too. Dishes created with cheese-based recipes will also be available to feast on throughout the day.

Cheese Fest UAE, Barasti, Dubai Marina, Saturday February 22, 12pm to 11pm, free. facebook.com

15. Watch the sun go down on a new five-hour brunch

One of our favourite bars, Iris Dubai, has launched a fantastic brunch to help you see out the weekend in style. Iris Sunset Brunch takes place from 3pm to 8pm every Saturday, with unlimited barbecued bites, delicious sushi selection and even Movenpick ice cream. Expect buzzing beats from the DJ, which will build as the brunch goes on, and live music every other week.

Iris Dubai, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Saturdays, 12pm to 5pm, food Dhs250, food, wine and beer Dhs360, house Dhs420, bubbly Dhs520. Tel: (056) 951 1442. irisdubai.com

